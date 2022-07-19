MADRID — Step back in time on July 30 and 31 when Fort Tribute hosts the annual Civil War Weekend on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum on Route 345.
The event is sponsored by the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum and the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
Scott A. Wilson, Fort Tribute volunteer coordinator and a re-enactor who holds the rank of lieutenant colonel, said visitors will be able to enjoy battle skirmishes, demonstrations and other activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31.
On day one, the camps open to the public at 10 a.m. with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills, along with blacksmithing demonstrations. A medical demonstration at a field hospital will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a period cooking demonstration at 11 a.m., a talk on women’s fashion in the 1860s at noon, Songs of the Civil War by Linda Russell at 1 p.m., an artillery demonstration at 2 p.m. and a battle re-enactment at 4 p.m. The camps close at 5 p.m.
On day two, the camps open to the public with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills, along with blacksmithing demonstrations at 10 a.m. That’s followed by a medical demonstration at a field hospital at 10:30 a.m., Songs of the Civil War at 11:30 a.m., and battle re-enactment and closing ceremony at 1 p.m.
Mr. Wilson said this will be the second Civil War Weekend held at Fort Tribute after 19 years of staging the event on Barnhart Island.
“We had the grand ribbon-cutting in September of 2020. (Rep.) Elise Stefanik came out and cut it. Then we had our event last year,” he said. “I’m very pleased with change we’ve seen for this.”
Union units that will be represented this year include 12 U.S. Infantry, 157th New York Volunteer Infantry Co. G, 118th New York Volunteer Infantry, 115th New York Volunteer Infantry, 140th New York Volunteers, 148th New York Volunteer Infantry, 1st New York Light Artillery Reynold’s Battery L, 2nd Vermont Cavalry, and 117th New York Volunteers Field Hospital.
On the Confederate side, units that will be represented include 15th Alabama Volunteer Infantry Co. E, 2nd Mississippi, 61st Georgia volunteer Infantry Co. A, 55th Virginia Volunteer Infantry Co. A, 27th Virginia Infantry Co. M, Alexander’s Battery, Middlesex Battery, Ashland Battery, and 55th Virginia Volunteers Field Hospital.
Also part of the unit representation is Miss Susan’s Sutler.
Mr. Wilson said the grounds around Fort Tribute are perfect for the skirmish battle re-enactments.
“The nice thing about that is we have a good-sized field for it, and we have our own bleachers that we use at the museum for tractor pulls and horse pulls and stuff. So, we’re able to move those over there,” he said. “Dallas Robinson from Massena does the narration of the battle for us. He’s been a re-enactor for a long time. So, it gives the public a general idea of what’s going on.”
Appearing this year for the first time is balladeer Linda Russell from New York City. Accompanying herself on hammered and mountain dulcimers, guitar and penny whistle, she will bring life to the 19th century with tunes of the era.
“She’s had appearances at the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. She’s recorded eight albums and has had popular music in the past. She does music from the period. Hers is called New York Volunteer Songs and Stories from the Civil War,” Mr. Wilson said. “She’s going to put on a concert Saturday and Sunday. She’ll also intermingle with the kids. Saturday night she’s going to do a concert just for the re-enactors.”
Visitors will also enjoy Civil War medical demonstrations, a period cooking demonstration called food of the enlisted soldier, infantry drills and artillery demonstrations.
“There’ll be a children’s muster drill where the kids get toy rifles,” he said. “We get them out there and they do marching around and stuff like that. We get a pretty good crowd for that with the kids. They like that.”
The blacksmith shop will be open, as well as the period schoolhouse and the 1800s log cabin.
“Anything that belongs to that period of time, we open those buildings up,” Mr. Wilson said. “Blacksmithing was very key, especially for artillery and cavalry. The log cabin will have a talk on women’s fashion in the 1860s, the layers of women’s fashion.”
It’s also an opportunity to talk to living historians who will be present over the weekend.
“We encourage people to enter the camps and talk to the living historians,” Mr. Wilson said. “Talk to those individuals and get a first-person perspective of what it was like. It’s like this cooking demonstration. You’re going to talk to individual soldiers who are telling you why they’re doing what they’re doing.”
He said they also want people to visit the new Congressional Medal of Honor monument that’s on display at the fort, recognizing St. Lawrence County residents who received that honor.
“The reason I did the monument is to have one central location where we recognize them,” he said.
For more information, visit www.forttribute.org or the Fort Tribute Facebook page.
