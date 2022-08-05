CLAYTON — The village’s sesquicentennial historic committee is sponsoring a The Butler Did It Players’ ghost tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Interested patrons should meet at the Thousand Island Museum, 312 James St., between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. There is a $10.00 per person cost; $5.00 of that going to the Thousand Islands Museum for preserving area history.
There are no advanced ticket sales. Participants are asked to show up that evening and pay at the time. The event will run approximately one hour. The tour guide will walk guests to locations whose history leads people to believe they are, or may be, haunted in some way. Also included will be sunken ships off Clayton’s shore.
For more information, contact the Clayton historian at historian@townofclayton.com.
The Butler Did It Players is a small theater troupe based in Northern New York, specializing in interactive theater.
