CLAYTON — The village has begun planning for its sesquicentennial celebration next spring.
The village will turn 150 years old on April 17, 2022, will commemorate its incorporation with a historic celebration featuring a symbolic theme relating to its rich history: “150 Years — Where the Tradition Continues.”
An initial advisory group has been formed and preliminary discussions held to begin planning for the expected village-wide and year-long celebration. The advisory group consists of Mayor Norma J. Zimmer, Tricia L. Bannister, Christopher D. Bogenschutz, Michael J. Folsom, Thomas F. LaClair, Linda L. Schleher and Justin A. Taylor.
Ideas that have surfaced for possible events are two parades — one in summer and a second in winter — a fireworks display, a historic photo display, a fishing derby, a pageant, a beard growing contest, souvenirs, history talks, walking tours, newspaper spotlights, an Old Home Day and more. Organizers said in a statement that they believe bringing all regularly planned year-long activities under the 150th anniversary umbrella will help to involve the entire community.
To make it all happen, the village is looking for volunteers. To determine community interest, the group is inviting community leaders, business leaders, civic organizations, nonprofit organizations and churches to a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Clayton Fire Station on Graves Street.
For those unable to help physically, the group is accepting monetary donations, sent care of Clayton Chamber of Commerce, 517 Riverside Drive. Donations should include the notation “150th Celebration” on the subject line. Online donations may be made at www.villageofclaytons150th.com.
Additional information will also be found at that website and on Facebook at https:www.facebook.com/villageofclaytons150th.
