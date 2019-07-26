CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Historical Society will host guest speaker, Chris Crawford, at 1 p.m. on July 27 at the former St. James Episcopal Church, 6 North St.
In November of 2015, Crawford and her husband found a book titled “How I Won the War”: Tufts at a flea market in Oswego County. Inside the book was written “Diary of Troop “D” 94 Cav Rcn Sq Mecz & their medical aid man Tufts.” The Crawfords found this interesting as they both have an interest in World War II history. They purchased the book and then did research to find out who Tufts was. Crawford discovered that Tufts was Charles Leonard Tufts of Cleveland.
She will talk about her research of Leonard Tufts, also known as “Tuffy”, her internet blog “Tuffy’s War”, and will provide a display of World War II memorabilia at the Friendship House. According to her blog, “This is the true story of Charles Leonard Tufts – Tuffy, to his friends – who was drafted into the US Army on 6 December 1942, aged 32, and served as a medic with second platoon, “D” Troop, 94th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron (Mechanized) of the 14th Armored Division as the unit made its way across Europe. Tuffy’s diary tells his story as a soldier and spans October 1944 until May 1945.”
Many Cleveland residents remember Tuffy as the fire chief for many years.
The Cleveland Historical Society will have a free ice cream social after the presentation with make your own sundaes. The event is free and open to the public.
