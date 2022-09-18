SACKETS HARBOR — The pumpkin spice craze now has a local, historical flavor.
1812 Brewing Company has released “Col. Ichabod Crane’s Revenge” — a spiced pumpkin ale.
Tarrytown native and author Washington Irving (1783-1859) is best known for the short stories “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip Van Winkle.” Mr. Irving briefly served in the military during the War of 1812, stationed at Fort Pike in Sackets Harbor.
Ichabod Crane is the protagonist in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Mr. Irving named that story’s lead character after a soldier he met while stationed in the village.
“We thought the colonel deserved some recognition in the form of a great seasonal spiced pumpkin ale,” 1812 Brewing Company chairman and CEO Thomas W. Scozzafava wrote on a Facebook post.
Col. Ichabod Crane’s Revenge is only available in draft version.
“But if it goes well, we’ll consider it next year for bottles/cans too,” Mr. Scozzafava said.
As a draft, Mr. Scozzafava said the brew will also be available for other bars and restaurants to put on tap with the help of Doldo Brothers Inc. in Watertown. Doldo Brothers is one of the company’s distributors.
One of the places Col. Ichabod Crane’s Revenge is available is at 1812 Brewing Company’s pub at 212 W. Main St., Sackets Harbor.
Col. Crane died on Staten Island, where he is buried at Asbury Cemetery. His headstone reads, in part: “He served his country faithfully 48 years and was much beloved and respected by all who knew him.”
According to a Facebook post by the Association of Historians of Nineteenth-Century Art, Col. Crane joined the U.S. Marine Corps at a very young age and served as a captain in the Army during the War of 1812. He eventually rose to the rank of colonel in 1843 and fought in the Mexican-American War. Irving and Crane were both stationed at Fort Pike in 1814, according to the association and Irving served as an aide-de-camp to New York Governor Daniel D. Tompkins.
“Crane was not the sniveling, cowardly, lanky character described in Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,’” the AHNCA post reads. “Instead, Col. Crane was known for his bravery, severity and pragmatism.”
The AHNCA also claims, “Col. Crane resented the connection to the character in Irving’s story and despised Irving for using his name.”
So cheers, and “Ichabod’s Revenge,” indeed.
