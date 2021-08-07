CALCIUM — Four grandchildren of an unofficial community historian who died 33 years ago will return here in a few days to donate items she collected to the LeRay Historical Museum.
The four siblings, who live in Pennsylvania, are the grandchildren of Marian F. Jewett Bishop, Calcium who died in 1998 at the age of 95.
“I see these artifacts coming home as everything coming full circle,” said grandson Steven E. Bishop of Pittsfield, Pa. “My (fraternal) grandmother did a wonderful job of saving all of this stuff when it wasn’t necessarily what people did. I think they just need to come back home where they can be saved for posterity.”
Mrs. Bishop was born in 1903 at the hamlet of Sanford Corners, daughter of Preston and Blanche Herrick Jewett. She graduated from Calcium School and Watertown High School and attended Potsdam Normal School, after which she taught at Westford, Otsego County, for a short time. For 10 years, she owned and operated a general store in Calcium.
She married Clayton M. Bishop on June 25, 1924, at Evans Mills. They moved to their home on Sanford Corners Road in 1925. Mr. Bishop died in 1969.
Mr. Bishop, who grew up in Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Canell) Bishop. While visiting this area as a child, Mr. Bishop would also visit his grandparents on his mom’s side, Hildreth and Lillian Canell of Evans Mills.
“We all have very fond memories of the fun we had in Calcium and Evans Mills,” Mr. Bishop said. “We siblings still joke about those car rides in the station wagon between Mentor, Ohio and Calcium and Evans Mills, with our Chihuahua Chickie and the bikes on top of the station wagon and getting up there to find my grandmother had made her famous homemade potato chips, and they were warm, waiting for us to arrive.”
Mr. Bishop and his siblings will make the drive again to the Calcium area on Thursday. The donation to the museum is scheduled for Saturday.
“It’s a nice family trip, one of those unusual occasions where we get together and do something that kind of harkens back to our childhoods and to do something worthwhile with these artifacts,” Mr. Bishop said.
Ironically, almost none of the artifacts being donated are “Bishop related,” Mr. Bishop said.
As of mid-July, the list of items the family had planned to donate to the museum:
n A two-sided portrait featuring Thomas Jefferson Jewett, with his wife Caroline, on the opposite side. Thomas was named a lieutenant in 1829 in the New York State Militia’s 108th Regiment of Infantry at the age of 22. He was later rejected for Civil War service because he was too old, but eventually found his way to join the Union Army in the conflict. (See sidebar/guest essay).
n A seven-page laminated military history Mr. Bishop wrote of three generations of the Jewett family’s participation in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and the Civil War.
n A baseball uniform with two sets of pants.
n An 1829 framed certificate naming Thomas Jewett a lieutenant in the New York State Militia.
n A child’s naval uniform.
n An early 20th century wool infants wrap.
n A framed 1864 marriage certificate for Marshal M. Bishop and Martha E. Gore, former Evans Mills residents.
n Photo albums containing family photos from the 1800s and early 1900s from such family names as Jewett, Carpenter, Herrick, Lamb, Rappole and Cleveland.
n Herrick family daily diaries from Calcium in the years 1861, 1864, 1865 and 1868. Herrick was the maiden name of Marian’s mother.
“I have several documents that she hand-wrote about the different branches of the family as well as about the history of Calcium,” Mr. Bishop said. “It speaks to the early origins of Calcium and the families with inter-connections.”
n An autograph book signed by family and friends from 1878-79.
The autograph book, Mr. Bishop said, includes more than just signatures. They contain inscriptions “that really speak to the times.”
“Each has a date and name, although I can’t decipher all the names,” he said.
Some examples of the inscriptions:
“If wisdom’s ways you wisely seek, five things observe with care. Of whom you speak, to whom you speak, & how & where & when.”
“May thy path be ever joyous, guarded by the smiles of fate, and when you finish up your journey meet me at the Golden Gate.”
“To Sarah ... When the golden sun is setting, and your heart is from care set free, when of other friends you are thinking, don’t forget to think of me.”
“Don’t forget me when you’re happy, save for me one little spot, in the depths of your affections, plant a flower forget me not.”
“A quick observation from the autograph book is that people were more ‘literate’ 130 years ago than they are today,” Mr. Bishop said.
His grandmother, Mr. Bishop noted, wasn’t the community’s official historian.
“She did so much work when it wasn’t easy to do this work,” he said. “It was getting information by talking to people and writing letters to people. It wasn’t as easy as a click of a mouse when she was doing this.”
Mr. Bishop was asked what he thinks drove his grandmother in her history projects.
“I guess it’s what drives people to this day to save family history,” he said. “Maybe it was knowing she was kind of uniquely positioned as a longtime Calcium resident. Somebody had to do it, I guess, and she felt she needed to be that person, to her credit.”
Town of LeRay historian Robert Boucher said the community will welcome the donations.
“It helps out a lot in filling out some of the history of the area,” he said.
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.