Community Foundation grant goes to Massena Museum artifact storage

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced Tuesday that its board approved a $5,000 award for the Massena Museum to assist with the purchase of a storage container to help properly protect its collection and artifacts. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Efforts to raise funds to purchase a storage container for the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum artifacts got a big boost from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Foundation officials announced Tuesday that its board approved a $5,000 award for the Massena Museum to help properly protect its collection and artifacts.

