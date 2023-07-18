MASSENA — Efforts to raise funds to purchase a storage container for the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum artifacts got a big boost from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Foundation officials announced Tuesday that its board approved a $5,000 award for the Massena Museum to help properly protect its collection and artifacts.
Artifacts are currently stored at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall under a rental agreement with the town. Moving items to the mall solved a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street had been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
Museum board members have said the temporary mall location made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The space is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which allows for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which gives the town’s highway department crew access to move items into the space.
But town supervisor Susan J. Bellor expressed concern in June that they may be asked to move their items as changes take place at the mall. Mall officials have converted much of the facility to distribution warehouse space, most recently moving tenants farther west toward the former Sears store to make room for additional space. Everything east of the JCPenney store has been converted into warehouse space.
Linda McQuinn, the town’s grant writer, has been seeking grant funding for the container, which has an estimated cost of $57,000.
“We’re trying to make sure that we get this thing going so that when we are asked to remove our archive storage facility from the mall, that they have a place to put it,” Bellor said last month.
That caught the attention of the Northern New York Community Foundation, which learned in early May that efforts were underway to raise money to purchase a storage container. The grant funding from the foundation will help with that cost.
“We are pleased to help build upon the investments that continue to be made to enhance this important resource in the Massena area,” Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a statement. “The facility is a great reminder of the importance of the appreciation of the region’s history and heritage.”
