WATERTOWN — The Constable Hall Association and the Tug Hill Commission have announced the fifth live webinar in the “Constable Chronicles” series will be presented online.
Martha Constable Murray will present Into the Adirondack Wilderness at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, with “facts, fiction and folklore.”
This fifth installment takes viewers from Constableville into the Adirondack wilderness. The five children who grew up at Constable Hall in the early 1800s were all outdoor oriented.
By the 1830s they were ranging through the western Adirondacks from Big Moose to Blue Mountain Lake — some of the very first non-native people to see the area. In case you missed earlier installments of the Constable Chronicles, the video recordings can be found on the Tug Hill Commission’s YouTube Channel.
Ms. Murray is the daughter of John Pierrepont Constable Jr., the last Constable family member to own Constable Hall in Constableville. Ms. Murray aka Marty, was born and raised in Watertown, graduated from Watertown High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from SUNY Geneseo. For almost 25 years, she taught in the Greece Central School District in Rochester and earned master’s degrees in education and in literacy along the way. She honed her English skills and mastered APA and Turabian editing styles, and for the last 15 years, has edited doctoral dissertations, manuscripts and journals.
She has presented to various groups in the Rochester area including historical societies, church groups, the Rochester city retired teachers and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Most recently she presented at the 200th celebration of the completion of Constable Hall in July 2019.
Her book Constable Hall, A Story, is available at the Constable Hall gift shop. Rochester has been Ms. Murray’s home since 1972, but she spends as much time as possible in Sackets Harbor, where her family has had a cottage for 71 years.
