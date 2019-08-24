COPENHAGEN — The village’s 150th anniversary celebration that took place Thursday, Friday and Saturday was punctuated on Saturday evening by the sounds of the re-enactment of the 1869 J.H. Raymond’s Cornet Band as it made its way up and down Main Street in the original bandwagon drawn by two show horses with carriage master Randy Nichol at the reins. The band wore period-correct costumes provided by Eric Totman, Stockton, Calif., who also brought rare antique horns like those originally used by the band.
The celebration featured historical tours, a craft fair, pony rides, a petting zoo and music at the bandstand all day long.
The Davenport Hotel bar, which made a special guest appearance during the festivities after being closed for years, was open and filled with customers on Friday and Saturday with barmaids in vintage dress.
The fireworks over the water following the parade marked the official end of the celebration, however the Cottage Inn held an open-to-the-public dance with live music to keep the spirit of fun going.
An estimated crowd of more than 1,000 people visited the various activities over the three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.