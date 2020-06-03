CS American Legion centennial

CENTRAL SQUARE - Due to COVID-19 the Central Square American Legion centennial celebration that was supposed to take place in May has been postponed to July 2021.
Commemorative items are still available to buy. They have a limited edition of 100, 2 inch coins available for $12 each, one inch pins featuring their plane for $6 each, and bags in black, red or blue for $6 each or two for $10.
To purchase, email dstevens@incpark.com with an order or more information.
