CENTRAL SQUARE - The town of Hastings and village of Central Square historian, Heather Stevens, along with the Central Square Community Historical Society will hold a history talk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the village of Central Square Municipal offices located at 3125 East Ave (Route 49) Central Square.
The talk will focus on the early history of the Fuller-Taylor Post 715 (Central Square American Legion). They are asking people to bring photos and information regarding veterans with ties to the town as the society is expanding their files and any additional information and photos would be appreciated. The upstairs historical collection space will also be open. There are some historical writing collections and postcards for sale. Memberships to support the society are also on sale. Annual dues for individuals is $10 or a family membership is $15. Membership runs from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. There are no history talks in July or August.
Anyone interested in the history of the village of Central Square or town of Hastings is invited.
The purpose of these events is to increase and share historical information for the village of Central Square. People can view different parts of the current collection, share items they have or just reminisce. If people have a local history artifact that they would like to have photographed for the collection or donated to the collection, bring it along. Also of interest are historical documents and photos as well as personal writings.
This will be very informal with the intent to continue to document the past as well as the present. If people have any questions contact Heather Stevens at dstevens@incpark.com
