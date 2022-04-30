DEFERIET — The small island village in the town of Wilna is now home to three historical markers from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Since 2005, the foundation has funded more than 1,700 signs across the United States to help celebrate community history.
In 2015, the village received its first New York State Historic Marker from the foundation. The World War II marker at the entrance to the village along Route 3 states “157 men and women served in Armed Forces 1942-1945 from total population of 600 in this milltown; 10 made ultimate sacrifice.”
Village mayor and former village historian Janet M. Zando applied for a second state historic marker to commemorate Deferiet being the birthplace of the St. Regis Paper Co.
“Growing up in Deferiet was such a wonderful place to live and I don’t believe anyone who didn’t grow up here realizes the impact the St. Regis Paper Co. had on our lives,” Ms. Zando said. “The whole village was owned by the mill, but the top officials were progressive enough to know we had to govern ourselves, too.”
Deferiet was a milltown with housing, stores, a school and churches set up by the paper company for employees in the early years. The mill marker is located on Anderson Avenue near the main entrance to the former mill across from the old post office. The sign reads, “St. Regis Paper; Deferiet was birthplace of company est. 1899; Mill operated 1901-2001; Company built village to provide housing for mill workers.”
When Ms. Zando applied for the grant for the second historic marker, officials from the Pomeroy Foundation asked if she would be interested in a third noting the canal she mentioned in the application.
“After I had submitted the application for Deferiet — the birthplace of St. Regis Paper Co., they reached out to me because they were interested in the ‘story’ of the canal which was created for the water power to run the mill,” Ms. Zando said. “Of course, I said ‘Yes.’”
The signage, near the canal on Route 3, states, “Paper mill canal, Canal dug 1899-1901, supplied water from Black River to power St. Regis Paper Mill located one mile north of this site.”
Last year marked the 100th year of the incorporation of the village of Deferiet. Village officials plan to commemorate the anniversary and to dedicate the markers along with two benches acquired through the Streetscapes Program during the community picnic in July.
There are now six initiatives through the Pomeroy Foundation, each with distinct coloring:
• Hungry for History, celebrating America’s food history; black and yellow
• Legends & Lore, promotes cultural tourism and commemorates legends and folklore as part of our heritage; deep red and light beige
• National Register of Historic Places, official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation; brown and white
• New York State Historic Marker, commemorates historic people, places, things or events within the time frame of 1740 to 1922; blue and yellow
• Patriot Burials, marks locations where Revolutionary War Patriots are buried; blue and yellow with Sons of American Revolution logo
• Historic Transportation Canals, commemorates the history of important transportation canals; blue and black
Last year, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation held the inaugural National Historic Marker Day. The event will be held on the last Friday of every April.
The nationwide event is designed to encourage communities to help maintain their historic markers by cleaning and taking care of them, all while providing an opportunity to celebrate local history.
According to the Historical Marker Database, there are more than 138,000 historic markers in the United States. Many of them are in need of cleaning and maintenance. The Pomeroy Foundation, which helps people celebrate their community’s history by providing grants for historic roadside markers and plaques, has created an easy-to-use cleaning guide video and PDF for National Historic Marker Day participants. To watch or download a copy, visit the Pomeroy Foundation website.
“We’ve all seen that historic marker that’s been through a rough winter or experienced years of neglect,” Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation, said in a news release on the inaugural event. “National Historic Marker Day is the perfect opportunity to make a difference through a small gesture of community service. It’s about getting outdoors and having fun, while celebrating your important local history.”
Whether you’re a member of a civic organization, looking for a school project or just want to give back to your community, all are welcome to participate in National Historic Marker Day, the foundation says.
