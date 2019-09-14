Early fur trading presentation at Schroeppel Historical Society

PHOENIX - Ed Hogan, trapper and environmentalist, tells the story of fur trapping from early times to the present with numerous interesting displays. He also traces the influence fur trading had upon early settlements in New York state.
Friends of Historical Society and the community at large are welcome to attend this free program at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Schroeppel Historical Society building.
The building address is 486 Main St., and it is located at the point where Main and Volney streets meet in Phoenix.
Refreshments are provided courtesy of Schroeppel Historical Society members.
Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.
