Editor’s note: Elizabeth Munk Clark was a Watertown native, emigre student, Polish Scholar, poet, patriot and international humanitarian aid executive.
This look at her life, part of the Watertown Daily Times’ coverage of National Women’s History Month, was written by one of her sons, Dr. Robert Francis Reiss, professor of clinical pathology (retired), Columbia University. He resides in New York City.
Elizabeth was born on April 16, 1908 in Watertown to a typical middle-class family of the time. Her father was Francis (Frank) Michael Clark, a man born of second generation Irish and German immigrants. Her mother was Susan May Munk, whose ancestors traced their American roots back to the late 17th century. Frank and Susan had a second daughter, Mary Louella, born Nov. 23, 1912.
The Clark family lived in a still-existent comfortable house at 810 Superior St. Aside from his occupation as proprietor of a grocery at 411 W. Main Street near the old iron Court Street bridge, Frank’s main extrafamilial interest was his involvement in the activities of the nearby Hope Presbyterian Church on LeRay Street. Following his wife’s death from breast cancer on Nov. 25, 1936, Frank remained in Watertown, operating his grocery and living in the family home, where he welcomed his grandchildren to spend their summer vacations until his death on Jan. 31, 1950.
Elizabeth, early on, developed an interest in literary and classical studies. She attended Meade Street School and subsequently Watertown High School. During high school and later in college, she was a school mate and friend of the famous local hero and then All-American athlete, Vic Hansen. After graduating in 1925, Elizabeth was admitted to Syracuse University to study English literature.
She completed her Bachelor of Arts, graduating cum laude in 1928, and left for the University of Wisconsin to pursue a master of arts in English literature. Following graduation in 1929, she remained at the University to start a Ph.D program in comparative literature.
From 1930 to 1931, she studied with noted scholar of Slavic languages and literature, George Rapall Noyes at the University of California in Berkeley. Not only did she learn the rudiments of the Polish language, but she was able to publish, with him, a translation of Stanisław Wyspiański’s play “Protesilaus and Laodamia.”
Professor Noyes continued to mentor and collaborate with Elizabeth from afar for years to come. It was at that time, she decided to write her thesis for her Ph.D degree in comparative literature on the works of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Poland’s national poet, Adam Mickiewicz, and to undertake the required research during her stay in Poland.
Residence in poland
Granted a one-year fellowship, she arrived in Kraków in the autumn of 1931 and enrolled as a visiting student at the famous Jagellonian University. During the first days of the academic year, Elizabeth met Ernest Reiss, her future husband, in one of her classes. Her return to the United States at the end of the academic year was cancelled because she was notified by the University of California that a previously discussed position as a teaching assistant would not be offered, given cutbacks to university finances. She applied for, and was granted, funding for a second year of study in Kraków by the Kosciuszko Foundation.
In July 1932, she accepted an invitation to take residence in the country manor and estate of the author, Michał Pawlikowski, located in the small south-eastern village of Medyka, to translate one of his works into English. Unfortunately, Elizabeth did not leave a record of which work she translated.
After her second year in Kraków, she returned to the United States, having again planned with Professor Noyes, to return to the University of California as a Teaching Assistant. Once again, budget restrictions forced the university to delete her proposed position. She abandoned her plan to complete her Ph.D in the United States and, after receiving a grant from a Polish language newspaper in Buffalo, she returned to Kraków in the autumn of 1933 to re-enroll in the University as a regular doctoral candidate.
Following her return to Poland, and while continuing her studies through the 1934-1935 academic year, Elizabeth supported herself by giving English lessons, participating in a talk show on local Polish radio, translating for the Polish Academy of Sciences, and writing articles for local Kraków papers and Polish language papers in the United States.
A dramatic change
By the end of the 1934-1935 academic year, Elizabeth had completed all the required coursework for her Ph.D, but never completed her thesis. She never clarified why it remained unfinished.
During the weeks at home in Waterdown during 1933 and 1934, and thereafter, she never informed her parents that she was considering taking up permanent residence in Poland. They only learned of her decision upon reading a 1936 issue of the Chicago-based English language Polish American periodical, “The New American.”
After the summer of 1936 spent in Watertown, she took a temporary job with a small newspaper in Katowice, where Ernest was living, and divided her time between Kraków and Katowice. With the imminent death of her mother in November 1936, she again returned to Watertown. Unfortunately, she arrived the day following her death and quickly returned to Poland. Intending to take permanent residency in Poland, she married Ernest on May 5, 1937 and moved definitively to Katowice, where she took a position as confidential secretary to the British Vice Consul. Their marriage would dramatically change the course of both their lives in ways they could never have anticipated at the time. With the worsening geopolitical situation in Europe, Elizabeth and Ernest considered his taking a leave of absence from his newspaper and coming to the United States for an extended visit and explore the possibilities of journalistic employment with one of the Polish language newspapers. In the spring of 1938, the newspaper agreed to his request for a leave of absence and given the planned opening of the World’s Fair of 1939 in New York City, further agreed that Ernest would attend and report on the fair and on the activities of the Polish pavilion. He and Elizabeth, now pregnant with their first child, were to leave for New York at the end of June 1938.
Difficulties in obtaining his visa delayed Ernest’s departure until March 27, 1939. He insisted that Elizabeth leave without him to assure themselves that their first child would be born in the United States. Thus, she left, as planned, and returned to her hometown of Watertown. Here she spent the summer and autumn, finally giving birth to their first child, Robert, on Dec. 11, 1938, at the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Ernest arrived in New York on April 4th, 1939, and immediately joined Elizabeth and Robert in Watertown.
During the spring and summer of 1939, Elizabeth completed her translation of Ignacy Chrzanowski’s short biography of the 19th century Polish historian, Joachim Lewel, from Polish to English to be included in an anthology of biographies of famous Poles published by the Kosciuszko Foundation.
The invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 precluded possible return to Poland.
The war years
Following the outbreak of the war, they lived with Elizabeth’s father and his sister, Lena, in Watertown. On April 15, 1940, their second son, Stefan, was born. Shortly thereafter, Ernest accepted the position of assistant editor of the New York newspaper, “Nowy Swiat.” After making the decision to temporarily leave the children with her father and Lena, Ernest and Elizabeth moved to New York. Tragically, Ernest’s tenure with the newspaper was to be cut short within a year.
The sudden onset of vague neurological symptoms during the spring led to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in late May 1940, that progressed rapidly, and would, within the space of three years, leave him a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair. He reluctantly resigned his position with the newspaper in the spring of 1941.
Fortunately, Elizabeth was able to find a position as Slavic Secretary at the International Institute in Providence, Rhode Island. It was while working at the Institute that contacts with the Polish enclave in Pawtucket and Central Falls were established, and that later were to become the subject of some of Ernest’s writings. In the late summer of 1943, there was sufficient family stability to bring Stefan to Providence to be reunited with his parents and brother.
During these years, Ernest continued to publish articles relating his views on a variety of musical and cultural trends, as well as some observations regarding life in the Polish enclaves in New York and Rhode Island to the New York literary weekly, Tygodnik Polski (Polish Weekly) and other Polish language newspapers.
The opportunity to return to New York City came in the spring of 1944 when Elizabeth was offered a position with the Polish Information Center, as its senior translator. Among her contributions were her translations of the patriotic poetry of some leading Polish poets in exile.
In 1945, at the conclusion of the war, it was she who would be asked to prepare the speech to be given by the legendary mayor of New York City, Fiorello LaGuardia, on July 15, 1945, on occasion of his acceptance of the King Jagiełło statue that had been donated to the people of the United States by the Polish government in exile. That statue now resides in New York’s Central Park.
A change of professions
After leaving Providence, the family moved to the east side of Manhattan on East 88th Street, in the heart of the then German speaking neighborhood of Yorkville. The family re-established their social and cultural contacts with some of their pre-war Kraków associates, now living in the United States.
Following the end of the war, the family remained in New York City, where they raised their two sons.
With the close of the war, she realized that future employment as a Polish translator and scholar would become increasingly limited. It had become time to dare a change of professions.
She entered the field of non-governmental international humanitarian relief, an activity critically important after the war ended, by accepting position of Assistant Executive Director of the newly formed American Council of Voluntary Agencies for Foreign Service (ACVAFS). It focused on the resettlement of European refugees.
Elizabeth was assigned the Secretaryship of the Committee for Germany and charged with task of supporting and coordinating its activities, even as it was being organized in early 1945.
It became apparent to Elizabeth and the Committee that, in addition to the central planning of relief activities in Germany in the New York Council office, the complexity of challenges faced by the individual agencies required on-site coordination of activities to assure effective delivery the vast gamut of needed services to the massive numbers of displaced persons and the extraordinary amount of material relief required to avoid their starvation.
Thus, agencies most highly involved in Germany created an on the ground organization patterned after that of its parent ACVAFS. It was called the Council of Relief Agencies Licensed to Operate in Germany (CRALOG). Coordination of the activities of CRALOG’s New York home office became Elizabeth’s direct responsibility, as it, in turn, coordinated the activities of regional offices in each of the three western allied German occupation zones and, later, Berlin. The 1950s also brought additional humanitarian emergencies that required the intervention of ACVAFS.
Ernest died on Jan. 20, 1958. Prior to his death and throughout the first 13 years of Elizabeth’s association with ACVAFS, the intensity of her struggles to alleviate the terrible afflictions of those displaced and impoverished by war were perhaps matched by her struggles to provide a secure and happy home for her family. She would return home from her office, to assume the role of homemaker, mother to two boys, wife and nurse to Ernest. As if that were not enough, she also became secretary and translator for Ernest, as he tried to continue some limited journalistic activities.
Elizabeth never remarried, maintaining for the remainder of her life that she was still married to him.
Shortly after Ernest’s death, Elizabeth returned to Krakow to visit his family. Thereafter, she arranged for her 11-year-old niece, Krystyna, to come to stay with her and attend school in New York, during the academic year 1961-62. Later, Krystyna was to become an important painting restorer of some of Poland’s artistic treasures. With her son, Robert, and his wife, Giovanna, Elizabeth returned to pay one last visit to Ernest’s remaining relatives and her beloved Poland in 1964.
The start of the 1960s saw an acceleration of the altered relationship between the humanitarian activities of voluntary agencies and the policies of the United States government. These policy issues occupied much of Elizabeth’s time and effort.
While aware of her desire to retire after more than 25 years with ACVAFS, the Council’s Board of Directors requested that she accept appointment as the acting executive director, during its search for a new executive director. Elizabeth served in this capacity until late 1972 and finally retired on June 14, 1974, following a reception held in her honor at New York’s Gramercy Park Hotel. It was attended by many of the leading figures in international relief services.
Later in her retirement, she was asked by the board to prepare a history of the council. Over the course of two years, the history was written and published in 1985, a year after the council itself had ceased operation.
During the many years of her retirement, Elizabeth continued living in the family apartment in New York City, near her two sons and many grandchildren. It was to this apartment, that her family would return every Thanksgiving and Easter to celebrate with her, in the same traditional American and Polish ways as had been done while Ernest was still alive.
unexpected finds
Elizabeth died at the age of 93 on Feb. 12, 2001. She left behind a collection of the family’s historically important or rare Polish books and periodicals that were donated to the library collection of the University of North Carolina. More importantly for her family, she left an unexpected, and perhaps, unintended, gift that revealed a part of her that had never been appreciated by her children. They had known her primarily as a busy professional woman, who also happened to be their mother. This gift consisted of a collection of love sonnets dedicated to her husband, in which she recalls their life together, her annotated war-time translations, and her own original patriotic poems. These were found incidentally after her death among her private papers.
It was their discovery that led the author of this essay to a rediscovery of his mother as a scholar, poet, and Polish patriot. They were subsequently published in a small volume, “Reflections” edited by her sons, and, in part, posted the Polish American Historical Association website.
Dr. Reiss may be contacted at rfr1@cumc.columbia.edu.
More info
— The Polish American Historical Association at polishamericanstudies.org
— An Elizabeth Munk Clark biography on that site includes poems she wrote. For that link, go to wdt.me/EMClark
