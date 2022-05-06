Explore military history across the city of Oswego

On Wednesday, May 11, Marilyn V. Huntington will speak on the history of military monuments in the city of Oswego, including the recently restored Fort Oswego monument on West First Street. The presentation takes place at 7 p.m. in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks inside Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Later this summer, the Fort Oswego monument will again be featured in a public program on the 266th anniversary of the surrender of Oswego to the French under General Montcalm.

OSWEGO – Marilyn V. Huntington, a Friends of Fort Ontario-funded Oswego County AmeriCorps member, presents an illustrated program on the history of the military monuments of the city of Oswego. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks within the old stone fortification at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Admission is free.

“Many of us drive past or walk through our Oswego City parks without thinking about how the military monuments within them came to be,” said Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear. “We appreciate that these monuments represent great sacrifice and service on the part of the men and women in our armed forces to whom they are dedicated, but most of us do not realize the extensive process required to bring a monument from inspiration to dedication.”

“Marilyn V. Huntington will address this process and the history of the monuments as they were moved, damaged, vandalized or restored after installation,” he continued. “Each of the military monuments in the city of Oswego has its own unique creation story which Marilyn will describe during her original program at Fort Ontario.”

Huntington will focus her research-based program on the military monuments within the city of Oswego, but she will also touch on other monuments such as the one dedicated to the memory of Kevin James, the lovable pit bull rescued and cared for at the Oswego Animal Shelter.

In memory of Kevin James, guests are encouraged to bring a donation of pet food, toys, gently used blankets, towels, or empty litter buckets to support the Oswego Animal Shelter and Paws Across Oswego County.

For more information on the military monument presentation, contact Marilyn V. Huntingdon at 315-343-4711 or marilyn.huntington@parks.ny.gov. Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in the city of Oswego.

