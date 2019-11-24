Pine Camp in Jefferson County was selected by the Army for a major expansion during World War II, with the addition of 75,000 acres of land.
To make room for the expansion, 525 local families were displaced. Five entire villages were eliminated, while others were reduced from one-third to one-half their size. Three thousand buildings, including 24 schools, six churches and a post office, were abandoned.
By Labor Day 1941, 100 tracts of land were taken over. Contractors went to work, and in a period of 10 months at a cost of $20 million, an entire city was built to house the divisions scheduled to train at Pine Camp.
