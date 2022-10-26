OSWEGO – The next and final “History on Tap” presentation of 2022 features Fulton native James Farfaglia who will speak about his new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant in the Clarion Hotel, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.
Central New York, renowned for its substantial snowfall, has a long and stormy relationship with winter. Over the years, communities across the region have been buried under many feet of snow. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, from Ithaca’s rocky gorges to the sandy shores of Fair Haven State Park, from the high hills of Oneida County to the lakefront communities of Sandy Pond and Adams, none have escaped unscathed.
