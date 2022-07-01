NORWOOD — This weekend will be full of activities to celebrate the village’s 150th anniversary.
It will start at noon Saturday with a flotilla along Norwood Lake. The Norwood Lake Association will host the parade of boats. All boaters are welcome to participate. Boats can meet in the water near Terry LaFleur’s house, directly across the street from LaFleur’s Collision and Auto Glass. Boaters can also launch elsewhere and head toward the cemetery on Lakeshore Drive. Spectators can watch from anywhere on the lake or at the beach.
After that, there will be a red, white and blue tie-dye event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the beach. Participants can bring something white to tie-dye or buy a 150th anniversary T-shirt for $15.
The Norwood Public Library will hold a storywalk at the beach. It will be set up all day so anyone can stop by at their convenience.
The band Another Roadside Attraction will perform at Norwood Beach from 1 to 3 p.m. The group plays a variety of music from the 1960s to the present. Attendees may bring lawn chairs.
St. Lawrence County Addiction Services will offer a Narcan training at the beach. The program is free and open to the public. Call 315-353-9965 to sign up. Narcan is a brand name of the medication naloxone, which is a nasal spray administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
On Sunday, there will be activities in the park all day until 1 a.m. on the Fourth of July. DJ Todd Truax will spin music from noon to 4 p.m. Zachary Lee will take the stage from 4 to 7 p.m. The Norwood Brass Firemen will play 7 to 9 p.m. The band Sweet Revenge takes the stage from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Along with the music, there will be activities for kids, rides, music and food served all day.
On the Fourth of July, there will be a parade at noon. It starts by the American Legion at 10 Maple St., will head down Spring Street to Route 56, then up Bicknell Street to Morgan Street. After the parade, there is a demolition derby on the field. There will also be a mud bog at the firefighters’ field on Morgan Street. Drivers will try to navigate a muddy hole in different types of vehicles from one side to the other.
The capstone event will be fireworks at dusk. They can be seen from the firefighters’ field or any nearby streets.
According to the 1995 book “The Story of Norwood, N.Y.” by Susan Lyman, Norwood was first founded in the 1850s as Raquetteville “on the farmland and holdings of three men, James Symonds, Benjamin G. Baldwin, who sold lots and larger holdings east of the Raquette River, and Charles McCarty whose farm lay west of the river. These three men formed the Racquetteville Water Company to develop the water power and sell house lots along the river.” Mr. Baldwin’s home, built in the village in 1861, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.
Ms. Lyman’s publication also notes, “Mr. Baldwin planned a village to be situated on the Raquette River with its potential for ample water power for mills and industry to support the village. His careful planning for the little hamlet he named Racquetteville is shown by his 1856 map which clearly defines all his lots as well as those of James Symonds and the Water Company, the school plot and the village green.”
The book continues: “With his plan firmly outlined and the Northern Railroad running through his dream village, largely because of his generous gift of land for a right of way and depot and the prospect of a railroad being built from Watertown to Potsdam, Mr. Baldwin, lawyer, landowner, village planner and public spirited citizen, was ready to sell building lots to those wishing to establish their homes in what promised to become a thriving community. His sales spanned the years 1851 to 1873 when he died, leaving about 50 lots still unsold. His widow continued to dispose of the land for several years.”
The book says the village didn’t get its first sidewalks and paved roads until the end of the 1800s, and the first indication of village snow removal was in 1890, when the board of trustees allocated $200 for snow removal in the village budget.
The Benjamin Gordon Baldwin house, built in Norwood in 1861, in an undated image from the 1800s.
