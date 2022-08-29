FORT DRUM — It was a busy day of dedications on post Monday, as the 10th Mountain Division recognized two men with very different connections to the division.
At about 9 a.m., officials gathered at the Magrath Sports Complex to dedicate the adjacent track and field to the late Maj. William J. Bowerman, a former 10th Mountain Division soldier during World War II and the co-founder of athletic company Nike.
Later, around 11:30 a.m., officials gathered outside Fort Drum’s southwestern gate, to rededicate what was known as Mount Belvedere Gate in honor of the late Col. Michael T. Plummer, the man who helped reactivate the 10th Mountain Division as a light infantry division, bringing it to Fort Drum in the 1980s.
Col. Plummer, who was born in San Francisco, graduated from West Point in 1960 and served in the Army for more than 31 years, in a number of airborne and light infantry positions. He was the first chief of staff for the 10th Mountain Division when plans to reactivate it began in 1984.
Col. Plummer advocated for a new, mobile and versatile light infantry-focused Army in what’s known as a white paper, during his time at the Pentagon, and Fort Drum was selected as the home of the first of these light infantry divisions, the 10th Mountain.
“Although, in his words, he was initially skeptical of the sandy, glacial plains,” as Col. Scott D. Wence, commander of the 2nd Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division, said in his dedication speech, Col. Plummer was eventually convinced that Fort Drum, with its cold climate and extensive training areas, was the perfect place to train the 10th Mountain Division.
Col. Plummer developed a long, close relationship with the north country as he retired from the Army, and then returned to serve at Fort Drum again.
“Many of us know, he returned to be the chief of staff of the division not once but two times,” Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said. “Now, your average colonel would only want to do that once, I don’t care how good they are, how stellar they are — one time, that’s about it. But he did it twice.”
The major general said Col. Plummer’s photo appears in Hays Hall, the 10th Mountain Division’s command headquarters, more than any other person’s photo thanks to all the roles he’s filled for the division and the post.
Maj. Gen. Beagle said the most significant piece of Col. Plummer’s work was his coordination on the creation of the modern light infantry division, which was a new concept to the Army of the 1980s.
“I often tell our team here that the creators of our modern division had to be pure geniuses, but the person that it took to synchronize that team had to have the intellect of Albert Einstein, the patience of Job and absolutely have the patience to get it done, and that person was Mike Plummer,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said.
Col. Plummer also created the predecessor to the Adopt-A-Platoon program, first at Fort Drum, which later expanded to become one of the most well-known military-civilian connection organizations in the country. He was a prominent member of the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Program for many years following his retirement, and was active in many civilian organizations focused on supporting the Army and the 10th Mountain Division. Col. Plummer lived in the north country until 2021, when he moved to Arkansas to be closer to family. He died on Jan. 11.
Col. Wence, who now commands the same brigade Col. Plummer led in the 1980s, said he was honored to give the speech dedicating the gate to the late colonel.
Col. Wence said he has seen the benefits of a close relationship between an Army post and its surrounding community, which is a standout feature of Fort Drum in many ways thanks to Col. Plummer’s work.
“That interaction with the community, it’s unique,” he said.
Earlier that day, a man who may not have seen much of the north country, but has played a pivotal role in the lives of soldiers and civilians across the planet was honored at a track that likely hosts athletes using his products every day.
At the event in honor of Maj. Bowerman, the Nike co-founder, 1st Lt. Ben Anderson shared how the major saw the surrender of German forces at Brenner Pass toward the end of the German occupation of Italy in World War II, earning four Bronze Stars and the Silver Star. When he left the Army in 1945, Maj. Bowerman became a high school teacher and coach, before going on to coach the track and field team for the University of Oregon, seeing the team win 24 individual NCAA titles under his care.
Maj. Bowerman is perhaps best known for his work with Phil H. Knight, a former athlete of his, creating Blue Ribbon Sports, later renamed Nike. Maj. Bowerman had been known for customizing shoes for his athletes before founding Nike, using unique methods.
“Bowerman designed several popular Nike shoes, but is best known for ruining his wife’s waffle iron and the creation of the waffle trainer,” Lt. Anderson said. “He used the domed iron to create a form of rubber shoe sole that would grip while still being lightweight.”
Maj. Bowerman’s shoe designs have gone on to inspire thousands of evolutions, and his company, Nike, remains a world leader in athletic gear.
After the new sign for the track was unveiled, an organized soccer game between regiments unfolded. Many of the players were wearing Nike shoes, crossing the track now named for their creator.
