Fort Ontario celebrates fifth anniversary with Wreaths Across America

OSWEGO – Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Corey S. King with the Friends of Fort Ontario State Historic Site and fort staff are have announced that the fifth annual National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day program is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Fort Ontario will be one of over 3,400 locations across the world participating in the worldwide event. The ceremony will begin inside the old stone fort and conclude at the Post Cemetery. WAA events are free, non-denominational and open to the public.

