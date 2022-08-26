Fort Ontario hosts Civil War living history and recruiting weekend

Company A of the 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment will be at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego this weekend to entertain, educate and engage the public as part of a living history demonstration. From 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, come to the old stone fort to learn about garrison life during the Civil War. Regular admission will be charged. Photo courtesy of Fort Ontario State Historic Site.

OSWEGO – The sights, sounds and smells of garrison life during the Civil War will be come back to life this weekend at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Members of the re-created 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment, Company A will conduct living history demonstrations and recruit new members inside the old stone fort from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Regular admission will be charged.

Fort staff and volunteers will also take part in interpretive activities. They will help children master playing with Civil War era toys and games such as bat and trap, cat and mouse, croquet, cup and ball, hoops and graces, quoits, stilts, and more.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.