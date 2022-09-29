Fort Ontario hosts “Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem” lantern tours

Fort Ontario has been the scene of a variety of incidents that often resulted in the death of one or more members of its garrisons. From officers’ duels to common soldiers’ fights, from accidents to suicides – these incidents will be explored during the “Murder, Mystery, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem” guided lantern tours. The tours begin at 7 p.m. at the Enlisted Men’s Barrack inside the old stone fort on Wednesdays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26. Tickets are $20. Call Fort Ontario State Historic Site at 315-343-4711 or visit the museum shop during regular hours for tickets. Pictured are Ian Mumpton and Steve Woods re-enacting a sword fight. Photo courtesy of Fort Ontario State Historic Site.

OSWEGO – Staff and volunteers at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, will soon be leading lantern tours of the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District. The guided “Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem” lantern tours will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26.

Come out to explore the unusual, bizarre, gruesome, amusing and tragic side of Fort Ontario’s 267-year history. The lantern tours will feature descriptions of who, how, why and where officers, soldiers, civilians and others died violently, unusually, quietly, or – sometimes – ordinarily, at the old Army post which dates back to 1755. Most, but not all, tour points will involve the death of a person while others may describe an out-of-the-ordinary incident or circumstance.

