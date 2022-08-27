OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.

It was an inglorious end to a disastrous British campaign that intended to use Oswego as a base to invade New France (Canada). It was also the first of Montcalm’s three great victories over the British in the French and Indian War (1754-1763).

