OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
It was an inglorious end to a disastrous British campaign that intended to use Oswego as a base to invade New France (Canada). It was also the first of Montcalm’s three great victories over the British in the French and Indian War (1754-1763).
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Oswego City officials, historians and others gathered at the Fort Oswego Boulder Monument to remember and commemorate the siege and surrender of Fort Oswego on its 266th anniversary. They also dedicated the Fort Oswego Boulder Monument to those who fought and fell during the two-day siege and its aftermath.
Oswego City Historian Mark Slosek provided opening remarks and acted as master of ceremonies for the event. SUNY Oswego History Professor Richard T. Weyhing, Ph.D. described Oswego’s significant role in the French and Indian War, and the repercussions of its loss which resounded worldwide. French and Indian War Historian George A. Bray III discussed the forces and the actions of the Aug. 13-14 siege and surrender.
The Fort Oswego Boulder Monument was originally located at the corner of West First and Lake streets. Oswego County Historian Justin White shared the story of who conceived of the monument, who paid for it and why it was placed there. City of Oswego Seventh Ward Councilor Robert Corradino continued the monument’s interesting story from its initial erection up to its relocation in 2021.
Corradino will introduced two new interpretive panels written and designed by NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation staff. One, describing the history of the Fort Oswego Boulder Monument, was revealed by City of Oswego First Ward Councilperson Susan McBrearty, in whose ward it resides, and by Marilyn Huntingdon, a Friends of Fort Ontario-funded Oswego County AmeriCorps member, whose research was used in the panel. The second panel describes the history of the siege and surrender of Fort Oswego. It was revealed by Fort Ontario Historic Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello, who designed the panels, and Historic Site Manager Paul Lear, who wrote the scripts.
Bugler Corey S. King of Fort Ontario played “The Last Post, Aux Morts, and Taps,” and the Fort Ontario Guard provided a musket salute. The Reverend George DeMass conducted a Benediction. Paul Lear provided closing remarks.
For more information on the Fort Oswego Monument dedication event, contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or paul.lear@parks.ny.gov.
