SYRACUSE — A new grant is available for history-related organizations in New York State with budgets under $100,000 that have been forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York have partnered for the initiative.
The fund will grant assistance to 501(c)(3) history-related organizations forced to close because of the pandemic.
Pomeroy Fund for NYS History grants will range between $1,000 and $2,000 per organization. A total of $50,000 will be distributed. Applications are being accepted through April 27 and funds will be disbursed starting May 13.
Awarded funds can be used for the following:
n To purchase computer hardware or software.
n To pay for utilities (e.g. electricity, heat, etc.).
n To gain internet access or expand bandwidth.
n To secure facilities and collections.
“Together, we are all facing unprecedented circumstances,” Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation said in a news release. “The present pandemic has caused significant disruption for history organizations. These organizations have been, and continue to be, vital resources in our communities. That’s why we have partnered with MANY to start the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History and provide much needed assistance to critical areas of their operations.”
Erika Sanger, executive director for the Museum Association of New York, said, “We thank the Pomeroy Foundation for their rapid response to aid our historical societies and history museums. We look forward to working with the foundation to help support these organizations during this time of crisis.”
Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel that will include MANY board members and staff and Pomeroy Foundation staff.
To apply for a grant or for more information, visit nysmuseums.org/PomeroyFundforNYSHistory/.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation established in 2005. It is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. To date, the foundation has awarded over 1,000 roadside markers and plaques nationwide.
The Museum Association of New York inspires, connects, and strengthens the state’s cultural community by advocating, educating, collaborating and supporting professional standards and organizational development. MANY ensures that New York State museums operate at their full potential as economic drivers and essential components of their communities.
