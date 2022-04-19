The fountain in Watertown's Public Square is the subject of a poem, “They Have a Fountain,” which appeared in the April 23, 1947 editions of the Christian Science Monitor. The author is Allen E. Woodall. No one by that name is listed in the Watertown city directory.
The poem follows:
With colored lights till midnight wears away,
So idle folks can watch the rainbows spill—
People with dreams held back, with nothing to say
But clanking words that never ease the heart
And never let the little dreams come through,
And that is why the fountain at the heart
Of the great dusty square goes red, and fawn, and blue.
