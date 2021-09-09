Free admission to H. Lee White Maritime Museum in honor of Patriot’s Day

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will recognize Patriot’s Day, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 by being open to the public free of charge.

Navy veteran and the 2020 Volunteer of the Year, Tim Woodward, will raise the American flag on the maritime museum’s crow’s nest.

The museum is located at the end of the West First Street Pier in Oswego.

To find out more about the museum visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.