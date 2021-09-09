Free admission to H. Lee White Maritime Museum in honor of Patriot’s Day

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will recognize Patriot’s Day, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 by being open to the public free of charge.
Navy veteran and the 2020 Volunteer of the Year, Tim Woodward, will raise the American flag on the maritime museum’s crow’s nest.
The museum is located at the end of the West First Street Pier in Oswego.
To find out more about the museum visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
