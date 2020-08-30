From first to ‘Last’: Building proposed in Dexter for village’s firefighting heritage

DEXTER — This village’s original fire department was disbanded in 2012, but the embers of its legacy were not extinguished. They have kindled an idea for a project that could preserve that legacy for generations to come.

The Dexter Historical Society and the Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. have joined forces for a project they’re calling The Last Station: a building in Dexter that will house two treasured historical pieces of equipment from the Dexter Fire Department along with various other memorabilia relating to the village’s heritage of firefighters and firefighting.

The Dexter Fire Department was established in 1886.

“Before then, there was an unorganized bucket brigade,” said village historian and former village fire chief John Stano.

The original Dexter Fire Department was disbanded on Jan. 1, 2012, when the Brownville Joint Fire District, consisting of the Brownville, Dexter and Pillar Point fire companies, was established. The Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. then became a nonprofit organization that conducts fundraising activities to supplement firefighters with items the fire district can’t budget for along with donating to other community causes.

The department, which is separate from the fire district, also contributes to the local food pantry, school backpack program and other community activities. To date, the nonprofit has donated more than $25,000 of goods and services to the community.

Now, the groundwork for raising funds for The last Station has begun. The goal is approximately $80,000 for site improvements and building construction.

“I think it’s going to be a big attraction for the community and for the fire department,” said Carolyn (“Corky”) Marlowe, Last Station committee member and current president of the Dexter Area Historical Society and the Glen Park Fire Department. “I’m getting good feedback from people.”

The Last Station, which has a preliminary plan of being 35-by-26-feet, would be constructed next to the Dexter Area Historical Society on the corner of Brown and East Kirby streets. The society’s home is the former First Universalist Church, constructed in 1841. The building was donated to the group in 1997 by remaining members of the church, but it was officially opened by the historical society in 2005.

“It’s going to be considered an accessory building to the church/historical society building,” said Gerald A. Kostyk, chairman of the Last Station committee and member of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc.

The two main items to be housed in the building will be the Dexter Fire Department’s 1929 Brockway fire pumper and its 1865 Rumsey hand pumper.

“There’s a lot of history in Dexter and a lot of fire department history,” said Sherman Tucker, former Dexter Fire Department chief. “The Brockway and the hand pumper were part of it and we’d just like to share them with the public. There’s a lot of new people in town and so on.”

Room for appreciation

The 1929 fire truck is housed at the Dexter station of the joint fire district, 101 Locke St. It was manufactured by the Brockway Motor Company, Cortland, which built fire trucks and other heavy duty vehicles from 1912 to 1977.

Mr. Tucker was a very close friend with the late William John Hoselton, who was instrumental in the restoration of the 1929 Brockway.

“The vehicles and all the rest of the memorabilia are just kind of tucked away and nobody gets to appreciate it,” Mr. Tucker said.

The fire department approved the purchase of the 1929 Brockway vehicle in May of 1930. According to the book, “Fires, Fighters and Fire Engines of Dexter” by the late George Campbell, a proposition was presented to village voters that would allow the purchase of the vehicle at a cost not to exceed $5,000 — $77,500 in today’s dollars.

On May 26, 1930, the vote to purchase the vehicle — “a triple combination motor driven pumper type firefighting apparatus of a pump capacity of not less than 500 gallons per minute” — was passed by village residents 56-32. In May of 1931, the rig was driven to Tupper Lake to be shown off at a firefighters convention.

The vehicle still “is kind of our pride and joy” said Mr. Stano.

It may be more treasured by the department because it was once pushed aside.

“The Brockway hung around until 1951,” Mr. Stano said. “It was replaced with a more modern engine, manufactured in Clayton.”

Mr. Stano couldn’t recall the name of the Clayton factory, but Times files say The Fire Apparatus Engineering Company operated on State Street, Clayton, at the time.

After the purchase of the “modern” engine, the 1929 vehicle, Mr. Stano said, was sold to a farmer on Pillar Point.

“A bunch of us decided if we could buy it back and restore it,” Mr. Stano said. “We approached the family and got the truck back.”

Firefighters performed a complete “frame-up” restoration on it, he said.

“In a volunteer fire department, you’ve got all sorts of people who are mechanics, body and fender people and guys who just like to tinker,” Mr. Stano said. “In a period of over three to four years, we gradually restored it.’’

The 1929 pumper is driven to nearby communities for parades and other special occasions.

“It doesn’t do any good for it just to sit,” Mr. Stano said.

Sitting in the driver’s seat when it is driven is usually firefighter Kyle M. Flath. His grandfather, the late Karl A. Savage, passed on his knowledge of the Brockway to him.

“I try to drive it every month a little bit around the village — start it up and get the oil pumped up and over everything and exercise it a little bit,” Mr. Flath said.

Family legacy is a key part of his interest in the vehicle.

“Gramps spent a lot of time invested in it,” Mr. Flath said. “He and his friend, (William) John Hoselton, took care of it. John did a lot of work on it over the years, and after grandpa died, John did some other things.’’

Mr. Hoselton died in 2016 at the age of 66. Mr. Savage died in 2014 at the age of 80.

One addition made to the Brockway in recent years was the addition of brake lights.

“So if we’re out in a parade at night, we can get home a little safer with the lighting,” Mr. Flath said.

Driving the rig, Mr. Flath said, takes some savviness.

“There’s no power steering. The turning radius isn’t the best, so you have to plan ahead a little,” he said. “But it’s fun to drive, something to just cruise around in. We don’t rev it up too much. A nice leisurely cruise is nice.”

Of interest to gearheads, the engine’s spark involves a distributor and an magneto. A magneto is unlike a conventional distributor in that it creates its own spark energy without external voltage.

“It’s got two sets of spark plus — six cylinders, so there’s 12 spark plugs,” Mr. Flath said. “So you can run it off either one or both. It runs better with both — more spark.”

Mr. Flath said that about seven years ago, some people took an interest in getting the rig’s pump working again. There’s also a small water tank, with a capacity of about 100 gallons.

“I think it needs more seals and stuff in order to pump before we try it,” he said.

The 1929 rig is a good way to give some perspective on how far firefighting has advanced, Mr. Flath said.

“The newer guys coming up, when they get these brand new trucks with closed cabs and it’s got heat throughout, it’s nice to take a look back, this is what guys rode in below zero or whatever the case, to a fire,” Mr. Flath said. “Nowadays, everything is climate controlled. Just having everything enclosed and having doors is a perk.”

A ‘hand’-me-down

The Last Station will also showcase an apparatus used in Dexter before there were thoughts of fire trucks: the 1865 Rumsey hand-operated pumper which firefighters pulled to fires.

“If you’ve ever been through Dexter, you know how the hills are,” Mr. Stano said. “I can’t imagine toting that thing up a hill.”

The pumper is about 12 feet long and 4 feet wide.

“It really doesn’t take up much space,” Mr. Stano said. “It just kind of hung around.”

About a decade ago, the pumper’s wheels needed repairing. An Amish wheelwright took care of the matter.

Around the same time, Mr. Kostyk said, the pumper’s “leathers” were replaced by firefighters, allowing for it to once again pump water, creating a popular display, and fatigued firefighters, at area field days.

On Aug. 16, the hand pumper was moved from Dexter to the district’s Station 2 at Pillar Point to create more room at the Dexter station.

“This is a prime example why we want to build this other building — so we can keep them in one spot, along with other memorabilia that we have at the fire station,” Mr. Kostyk said. “There’s a lot of stuff kicking around, so that if the district ever decides to move the station or have a central station, more than likely they would sell this (Dexter fire station) building and then we’d be pressured into finding a place.”

Drew T. Heise, who wears two hats as president of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. and deputy chief of the Town of Brownville Joint Fire District, said The last Station will be a plus for the community and a way for the 1929 truck to receive proper display.

“There are people when our bay doors are open who just stop to see it,” he said.

But The Last Station is also about heritage, he added.

“This is important, not only to the firefighters we have now, but to a lot of the firemen who have come before us and have passed away. We still want to make sure that we do this right for them and do it right for people who earned the right for this to happen.”