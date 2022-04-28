OSWEGO – Time passes, and we ponder what remains. Six million died in the Holocaust of World War II, and we search for what remains of them, their history, their memory, their lives. As a country, as an alliance, as a civilization, we couldn’t keep them all alive, but as their descendants, their relatives, their worldwide, surviving, compassionate fellow human beings, we can keep their story and the story of that time alive. And in Oswego, Safe Haven is both a storehouse of that story and a great part of that story itself as perhaps that war’s greatest symbol of hope within a nightmare.
On Monday, April 25, the son of the man who had almost nothing to do with the creation of Safe Haven but almost everything to do with its time here and the lives and futures of the almost 1,000 European war refugees brought here, presented Safe Haven with a bust of his father sculpted in clay by German Safe Haven refugee, and highly-regarded artist, Miriam Sommerburg.
That son, 95-year-old Donald Smart, having come for this presentation from his home in Ohio with his daughter Susanna and her husband, stood before the assembled Oswegonians to tell the story.
“The important year was 1945,” he said. “That was the end of the war. It was the death of a president. And, of course, the possibility is that Roosevelt’s last provision of his executive order (the return of the refugees) would be carried out. The refugees learned that the Army was preparing a boat to take the refugees back to Europe, and their executive committee, that my father had created so that the wisest people in town could take action as necessary, asked my father for an opportunity to meet with him immediately. At that meeting they asked him to quit his job and become the public leader for the refugees in their needed campaign for their right to stay in America.”
That became Joseph Smart’s great mission as related in a 1984 interview with Professor Lawrence Baron of St. Lawrence University taped and broadcast over WRVO-FM based at SUNY Oswego.
“I am talking to Joseph H. Smart, who was the First Director of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Center from August, 1944 until May, 1945,” Baron’s interview begins. “What was your original expectation of what your charge was at Fort Ontario?,” he asked Smart. “What were your original orders or original assignments from the government?”
Joseph Smart: “Well, I’ll have to give a little lead into my answer to that question. For several years before that I had been involved in a resettlement program in the United States, and also had been in charge of the Japanese-American Relocation Program for the mid-Western states. We had ten of those camps and I was in charge of five.
“So this experience led to my being asked to come back from Peru where I was stationed on another program, to direct this shelter and I was told that the camp would be simply a staging area, where we would keep these people for a few months pending arrangements to disperse them throughout the country under some kind of program which had not been devised. In short, I didn’t expect at all I was going to be managing a modified concentration camp or detention center.”
Baron: “When was it first that you learned what the terms of the internment were? What would be the conditions the refugees would come under? I am talking specifically here about the form that they had to sign in Italy?”
Joseph Smart: “I knew nothing about that. The preliminary negotiations to bring these people over were conducted by the Army in Italy. And the agency I worked for, which was the War Relocation Board or the War Relocation Authority, under the Department of the Interior. Our job was custodial. We really had nothing to say about the policy bringing them here or what would happen to them after they left the shelter. So I was not familiar, except by hearsay, about the commitments that were made. I do know, from reading the record that they signed an agreement that they would be willing to return to their homelands after the war was over, but I know also that they were given private, informal, assurances that some way would be found to let them gain their freedom in the United States eventually.”
Baron: “And what did you think of having ... I have read through a lot of your papers at the Butler Library, in Columbia, and it seems to me that on the one hand you had to enforce these rules; on the other hand you looked for ways to get around them. Could you talk a little bit about that, for example the problem of work, whether they could work outside the Fort? Those sorts of things.”
Joseph Smart: “Yes, under the rules set up by the War Refugee Board, they had to be confined to the shelter. This was contrary to the understanding that we all had, that they would come in as guests and would have some freedom of movement. As you say, I had to provide security according to the rules, and at the same time I set out from the beginning to get those rules modified.
“The people of Oswego accepted these refugees with open minds and open arms and open hearts and they saw no reason for having them confined. So the first thing I urged was to let us grant leaves locally, so that the people could have the freedom to go downtown to shop and attend entertainment and search in the town and those sort of things. And then we moved from that and urged for a policy of general leaves so that people would be allowed, under the sponsorship of welfare agencies and local community organizations, to live wherever they wanted to in the United States, pending the eventual solution. Many of them had family and relatives in the United States, and of course the Jewish agencies and other agencies were willing to sponsor them locally. So this was something we were pushing for all the time.
“And as you suggested, we wanted – and the local people wanted – to give these people some freedom to get out and take jobs, and eventually we were able to arrange for that.”
Baron: “You mentioned the people of Oswego and your work with them. Could you describe a bit more about your relationship with ... I guess it was the Fort Ontario – I forget their name –the Fort Ontario Advisory committee and what sort of programs you jointly set up to make ... to coordinate the presences of refugees with city policy.”
Joseph Smart: “Yes, there had been some fear in Washington and on the part of the Jewish agencies in New York that the presence of these people would be resented. But on the contrary, their acceptance by the people of Oswego was very warm and sympathetic from the beginning. The day they arrived at the shelter the people there handed them candy and cigarettes, even beer, through the fence. So the climate was right to follow a policy of cooperation with the local community, and we carried this out by forming an Oswego Advisory Committee.
“As I recall, there were 27, 28 prominent citizens on that committee, representing the political, and church, civic groups, the biggest names in that part of the state. The publisher of the newspaper was on it, and the President of the Oswego State Teachers College, the principal of the high school, these kind of people.
“Merchants, of course, hoped that the refugees would be able to go downtown and spend their money; the churches wanted them to participate in local churches; schoolteachers wanted them in the schools. Through this Oswego Advisory Committee we were able to accomplish this kind of policy.
“We did have a leave policy. The children were eventually allowed in school, students in the high school and in the teachers’ college, and a very outstanding example of the refugees ... the refugees had a number of talented theatrical people in their number. They put on plays and entertainments for the community and the Oswego people also used their talents in some of the local entertainment features. So altogether there was an extremely warm and friendly relationship.”
Baron: “What problems did you have specifically with the refugees, not so much with the town, but with organizing the camp; what were the greatest problems as far as refugee self-government?”
Joseph Smart: “Well, the main problem was this great block in their minds about being behind the fence. They had been invited to come as guests to the United States, and they interpreted being guests as something entirely different than our government people interpreted it. Most of the problems stemmed from this indignation about being behind the fence at all. And not having to look forward to eventual freedom. And on top of this was the nature of the group.
“It was not a cohesive group of people: there were 17 different countries represented among these 1,000 people. And the old animosities between the Yugoslavs and the Germans for example, were brought with them and this created problems. There were problems, animosity, between the Orthodox and the Reformed Jews, and between German Jews and Yugoslav Jews. So we were faced with the problem of making a community out of all of these disparate backgrounds and interests. And this was done by forming an executive committee of the refugees on which all the national groups were represented and religious groups. And to the extent that I could possibly do it, to turn self-government in the community over to them.
“This, of course, was an artificial thing that we couldn’t do fully, because of the government regulations, but in general, it gave them a push toward cooperation and overcame the natural separations that they had brought with them. In the actual administration of the program, the work problem which you mentioned was the most severe.
“They had expected that they would not be required to work at all, again going back to their expectations that they would be treated as honored guests in the United States. And a great deal of the work was unpleasant, shoveling coals, hauling garbage, cleaning, household work, serving food, cooking it, and this was rather an elite group, many doctors, lawyers, and artists and other professionals, they hadn’t ever done this sort of thing. So we had to require ... I could see no alternative of this ... we had to require them to provide their own services. So the division of the work and the work conditions were difficult at all times. And there really was no solution as long as they were held in this kind of situation.
“Another difficult thing was the first winter was the hardest winter that New York has ever recorded. Deep snow, very severe cold, and these people had come from the warm climate of Italy and were not prepared for this and we weren’t very well-prepared either in clothing or in shelter to meet that kind of winter conditions. So it was pretty rough.”
Baron: “There was one refugee who was killed or something in …”
Joseph Smart: “One refugee was killed, one of our finest men who had not been assigned to shoveling coal, but he volunteered, and he was loading the truck and a great wall of frozen snow, also some coal, which had built up in the pile, caved in, and covered him, and he was killed. Yes.”
Baron: “While you were there, there were two commissions that came and studied the morale of the refugees. Rudolph Dreikurs was one, for some reason, and Curt (Bomby?) I guess it was …”
Joseph Smart: “Yes.”
Baron: “... was the other. What were their findings and what did you think of their findings?”
Joseph Smart: “I thought that their survey was well-conducted with a minimum of disturbance to the people, which I thought was important. And I not being a psychiatrist or a psychologist ... I though that their findings were sound. Essentially they called attention to the severe psychological pressures that were on the people, because of their imprisonment there, and the only solution would be to help them get their liberty, which was what I had been maintaining, of course, all along.”
Baron: “Did you receive help from people in Washington while you were Director, who were also lobbying for liberalization? I am thinking of Eleanor Roosevelt, who I know visited. I was wondering what people in Washington were working in your behalf and in behalf of the refugees before …”
Joseph Smart: “Yes, from the beginning, I kept the pressure on pretty strongly on my own people, my own administration in Washington. First, to get a leave policy locally and visiting policy and that sort of thing we talked about, but always, urging a total solution. First, in the form of sponsored leaves throughout the United States and eventually, when the war would be over, to give these people the right to have immigration status under their country quotas.
“The difficulty was that the people to whom I had access, that is, the director of the War Agency Authority and the Department of the Interior, their view was the same as mine. They didn’t need convincing. It was the Attorney General and the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, and the War Refugee Board who were following out Roosevelt’s original commitment that the people had to be returned; there was no budging that. They took that stonewall position and maintained it consistently up to the time of my resignation.”
Baron: “Talking of your resignation, could you talk about why you specifically resigned in May of 1945, and then describe the campaign that you became involved in, ‘The Friends of Fort Ontario’ and the people who were involved in it? What was done between May of 1945 and January of 1946?”
Joseph Smart: “My resignation was prompted by a rumor that a ship had actually been chartered to take these people back to Europe. The rumor came to me through informal committee of the refugee leaders, who usually heard these kinds of stories before I did. And I called my chief in Washington, who was Dillon Myer, splendid man, good friend. He said, ‘Well, that story isn’t exactly correct, but essentially yes. The final decision has been made and they’ve got to go back; there is nothing that I can do about it.’
“This group of refugees had come to me with that story and had said, ‘As a last resort, can’t we organize an outside committee of prominent people to plead our case before the American public and with the Congress and President?’ I answered, ‘A fine idea, but who would lead such a campaign?’
“And I debated this for several days and talked to one or two people in Washington and in New York and the general consensus was that leadership was the key to the thing. If a Jewish organization were to undertake to do this then you immediately would have a wave of anti-Semitism and anti-immigration as a result. So the consensus finally was that if anybody is going to do it, Joe Smart will have to do it; having had the experience at the shelter, understanding the problem perhaps more than anybody, a Christian, interested primarily in the Jewish group, plus the other experience I had.
“So I reported back to the refugees that the idea had a favorable reception and that I would consider forming and leading such a campaign. I insisted that the request had to come officially from the Refugee Executive Committee and be approved by the people, and I attached some conditions, one being that I would have the exclusive right to represent them. So this was the ... this was the upshot that I agreed to from such a committee and did resign.”
Baron: “And who ended up joining your committee?”
Joseph Smart: “Sir?”
Baron: “Who ended up supporting your committee? What famous people?”
Joseph Smart: “You mean on the committee or behind it?”
Baron: “People who publicly supported it, who publicity supported this …”
Joseph Smart: “One major support that I fully expected but did not get was from the national agencies who were interested in refugees, both Christian and Jewish. They were concerned with the world situation and on refugees dealing with some millions of victims of the Holocaust and other situations around the world, and they feared that to put this little token group in the public eye might defeat other efforts they were making in a larger picture, and I think they were quite reasonable in that. But in any rate they did not support us either financially or publicly.
“My technique was to make up a list of people that I thought whose names and reputations were recognizable to most Americans and to get them to be the sponsoring committee for the organization. I wrote an appeal and sent it to something over a hundred people and more than a hundred responded enthusiastically and said, ‘Yes, we would be on your committee.’
“People such as Eleanor Roosevelt, of course was there. Governor Dewey of New York, the man who had previously been head of the national refugee service in Washington, Thomas Mann, Albert Einstein, the Episcopal Bishop of New York, and a radio announcer, who would today be known as Walter Cronkite, his name then was Raymond Brownswing. We were after opinion formers and each of them could exert their own influence and at the same time stir up support in the media through the organizations around the country, and our hope was to very quickly get such a tremendous public response through organizations and the media that we would have a forceful impact on the opinion in Congress and on the administration, including the President. And this, of course, happened.
“Another thing we did, we felt that we had to advance a concrete plan of what we wanted to do. So we hired a lawyer, probably the best immigration lawyer in the country, to work out the details of plans which had been under general discussion. And it was he who came up with the proposal, and all the details, that the refugees would be sent to Canada and allowed to apply there for immigration under their public office and then would be re-admitted as immigrants. And this is eventually what happened.”
Baron: “And do you believe that the main reason that Truman agreed to allow the refugees to enter as immigrants was because of the public pressure and interest in this issue?”
Joseph Smart: “I think it’d be interesting if I tell you precisely what happened, finally. Secretary Ickes sent word to me through his liaison, Assistant Secretary of the Interior, he said, ‘You tell Joe Smart that Truman will sign an Executive Order following the plan that you developed, if he can be assured that he won’t get repercussions in Congress.’ I went to the Chairmen of the Immigration and Naturalization Committees for the Senate and the House, this of course being Democrats in those days. And both of them assured me that they would support the President if he were to sign such an Executive Order.
“I went then to Senator Taft, who was popularly known in those days as ‘Mr. Republican,’ of course the biggest name on the Republican side. He heard me out and when I finished he simply looked at me a moment and he said, ‘Mr. Smart, you may tell Secretary Ickes that if the President signs such an order, and if there is any reaction against it in the Senate, I will take the floor of the Senate to defend his action.’
“So I reported this back and the order was signed in a matter of days.”
Baron: “And were you there when the first group of refugees re-entered the United States?”
Joseph Smart: “No, I deliberately stayed away. At that point the government stepped in, the Immigration Service came in and took charge; it was their operation. I didn’t want to detract from the thing which was being accomplished. I didn’t go back.”
Baron: “And you recently have been recognized for your part, the role you played in gaining the refugees immigration status? Could you talk a little about the organizations that have recognized you recently?”
Joseph Smart: “Well, from my ... for the committee itself we weren’t very successful in raising money and I’ve had to use my insurance, savings, to pay the bills until it was over. One of my main helpers there was Roger Baldwin, who was head of the American Civil Liberties Union. He was one of the most active. So when I sent him the final report, he went out and passed the hat, and raised enough money among the committee members to reimburse me for what I’d been out of pocket. Finally he wrote me a letter and said, ‘This is the most impressive one-man campaign that I’ve ever been involved in.’ Nice little thing.
“A few months later an award was established by a German language publication in the United States, called (Ausspou?) which I think means ‘Forward.’ With the permission of the Roosevelt family, they established an annual Franklin D. Roosevelt Award for Americans who had done the most to help new Americans. They gave me that first award.
“I’ve never been one to seek recognition for things that I felt I needed to do, and never have in this event. But last year when the Salt Lake Jewish community was celebrating the national observance of the Holocaust Day, they had heard about me and they set up a Utah celebration which featured me, gave me an award, services, what-not.
“Several things like this happened. As a matter of fact, the national Jewish organization, Pioneer Women, gave me an award in connection of their establishment of a monument up at Fort Ontario. They established also in Israel a scholarship in my name. So there have been several nice gestures which I’ve appreciated.”
Smart then spoke on the incidents at Fort Ontario he remembered most fondly.
“The most vivid memories I have,” he said, “are not the problems that we have been talking about or the measures we took to solve them but the cultural and personal interchanges which occurred between my family and those people that enriched our lives a great deal. The plays, the dances, the entertainments, visits back and forth in our homes. Perhaps the outstanding event which I remember most fondly was the national radio show which was conducted under the name of ‘Christmas in Freedom.’ This of course was Christmas, 1944. It was a program of entertainment features by the refugees. I was Master of Ceremonies at the Shelter and Eleanor Roosevelt was MC in New York; Fred Baum was the interpreter, and the voice for the refugee performers, Dorothy Thompson, spoke very movingly and helped create this atmosphere favorable to their eventual freedom. This is a very outstanding thing.”
President of Safe Haven Kevin Hill upon unwrapping the boxed bust of Joseph Smart said, “This is really the first time anyone, other than the family, has seen it in person. It’s a pretty remarkable piece. Thank you very much. It’s really a priceless donation, something that speaks to our history. You know, people, we pass away, and with us goes the history, but fortunately we have objects that remain and continue to tell the story beyond our lives. This will certainly outlive us, and it will continue to tell the story for generations.”
Hill then raised a glass of champagne in a toast to the family, and said, “Really this is about life with a purpose, and I think that we can look at the entire Smart family and say with confidence that their life was served with a purpose, this is very significant, and I’m really happy everyone was here with us today. So, cheers.”
Earlier, Mayor William Barlow, speaking to those assembled said, “Each time I’m here, I’m reminded of how remarkable this piece of local history really is. As the site of the only refugee camp in the entire United States for refugees of the Holocaust, we have something here in Oswego that no other community can lay claim to, something that is both historically unique and significant. The Safe Haven story’s woven into the fabric of our community, and as we watch, especially now, current world events unfold, it’s painfully evident the history that lies here is timeless and must be told broadly as well as preserved and protected for future generations.”
This story began with Joseph Smart, the first director of Fort Ontario’s Emergency Refugee Center, and it will now end with his words that so simply summed up what Safe Haven meant to those thousand refugees as spoken by the Fort’s present Historic Site Manager, Paul Lear, who told the story to those assembled of how Joseph Smart gathered the refugees together on what are now the ballfields on the grounds of the Fort and said, “From now on, whenever there’s a knock at your door, don’t be afraid.”
