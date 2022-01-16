In October 1976, Times staff photographer Brian Kelly attended an auction at Mr. and Mrs. Tom Flavin’s Dexter home for a feature story in the “Dateline: North Country” feature section.
The auction at their old home in Dexter bought a new roof and refrigerator for the Flavins’ new, smaller home in the city of Watertown.
“It was the quickest way to get rid of our stuff,” Mrs. Flavin said.
