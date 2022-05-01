WATERTOWN — Seventy-five years ago this month, the Watertown City Police Department conducted its annual spring bicycle safety drive. As in other years, officers visited schools to issue bicycle licences and talk to children about being safe on their bikes.
In 1947, they tried an additional tactic. Working with The Times and a few young volunteer models, patrolman Floyd W. Trickey, police traffic expert, posed a series of photographs titled “What Not to do on a Bicycle.”
These are the photographs and captions as they appeared over three weeks in April and May 1947.
