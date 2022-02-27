For about 50 years, the Watertown Recreation Department’s annual Mardi Gras celebration brought children from all the city’s neighborhood playgrounds together for an end-of-summer bash. The highlight for many was the parade. Each playground made a parade float that centered on a common theme. Decades later, looking back at the floats provides a glimpse into what was on the minds of the children and playground attendants in any given year.

