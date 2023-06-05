Editor’s note: This was published on the afternoon of Tuesday June 6, 1944, in the Watertown Daily Times.
HOW THE INVASION NEWS CAME TO WATERTOWN
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 12:22 am
At just 1:45 this morning, long distant telephone calls from Kirt King, manager of the Albany bureau of the United Press, brought the news of the invasion to Watertown. It came almost simultaneously to The Times and to The Times’ radio station, WWNY. WWNY was on the air at 2:02. Lights were on in The Times office and the force was being rallied a few minutes later. The first bulletins were all from German sources. Not a word of confirmation came from London or Washington. There was considerable debate as to the accuracy of the news. Was this one of the feints that Churchill predicted or was it simply another commando raid on a big scale? News writers and radio commentators alike were skeptical.
At WWNY, Jean Clos, long associated with that station as program director, and now with WHAS, Louisville, who arrived in Watertown yesterday on a vacation, presided at the microphone with Tommy Martin, station manager assisting. In the Times city room, the teletype printers clattered as, one by one, the men hastily summoned to work reported for duty.
Then at 3:32 came the momentous news, the confirmation that Allied troops had actually landed in Northern France. The city was silent. Public Square and the main business streets were virtually deserted. Thousands of Watertown citizens slept peacefully through the night, unaware that the greatest battle in all history had started and that D day had at last arrived.
With the dawn, early risers made their appearance. At 6 a.m. the press at The Times started. Trucks waited for the papers to take them to Carthage and Pine Camp. Sleepy-eyed newsboys were on hand to distribute the papers to city residents. The city awoke, tense, expectant, eager for every last detail of the news.
So D Day came to Watertown.
