These photos were published in October 1960 alongside a story by Times Society Editor Hiltburg R. Overacker, about the increasing number of Jefferson County women volunteering in that year’s presidential election.
Mrs. Overacker spent time with some of the women who took on the tasks of answering phones, canvassing neighborhoods and hosting debate viewing parties for both the Kennedy and Nixon campaigns.
