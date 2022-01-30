A Times photographer captured these scenes in downtown Watertown on March 3, 1938, when an arctic blast produced temperatures well below zero in the north country.
The fashions — along with Public Square and American Corner — have changed in 84 years, but Northern New Yorkers bundling up against the frigid air is a timeless experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.