Throughout its history, the Watertown Daily Times has covered breaking news, politics and business. But it hasn’t shied away from “softer” topics like fashion and trends. We uncovered these photos from our archives that detail the changing styles of men’s hair in the 1960s.
From the archives: Men’s hair styles from the 1960s
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
