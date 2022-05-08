In honor of Mother’s Day, we collected these Times archive photos of the March of Dimes “Mothers March” from over the years.
The Mothers March is the organization’s longest-running fundraiser, according to its website. It began as a door-to-door campaign to eradicate polio in the United States, and now focuses on general maternal and infant health.
From tea parties to collection cans in local businesses to bread sales, members have found different ways to raise money for the cause under the term “Mothers March,” but the goal was always the same — to improve the health of the youngest north country residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.