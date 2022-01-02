Begin the new year with a look back at fresh fashions from years past, as featured in local fashion shows. Such fashion shows have been popular over the years as a fun way to promote local clothing stores and raise funds for charity.
Latest News
- Bills maintain AFC East edge by rallying past Falcons
- Immature Brown’s tantrum can’t derail comeback as Bucs beat Jets
- Montgomery, Bears roll over hapless Giants
- College women’s hockey: Three former area players lend hands to Lakers’ program
- The year in photos
- Lyme officials hoping for new town offices, highway garage
- Blotter: Recent Watertown city police activity
- 2021 events affected views on life in the north country
Most Popular
-
New adulterant present in several Jefferson County fatal overdoses
-
New laws for NY in 2022: Ghost guns, robocalls, speed cameras, pesticide ban
-
Nine bridges in Lewis County will be in repair, replacement stages this year
-
Gov. Hochul’s office says National Guard out of nurses; state exploring other options for Samaritan Medical Center
-
Barbara J. Dier
Classifieds
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- BEAUTIFUL HIMALAYAN kittens, pure bred chocolate point, litter trained, affectionate
- DASCHUND PUPPIES Beautiful Christmas present - $550/each. Call for details
- SQUARE BALES- great for horses, cattle, sheep, Gouverneur location. $3.00/ea.
- PROBATE CITATION FILE NO.
- INEXPENSIVE TRUCK SALES.
- SAINT BERNARD pure bred pups- vet checked & 1st shots
- RED ANGUS bull, approx 3 1/2 yrs old, weighs approx
- 12' STAKE rack trailer, new rims & new 6 ply
- HONDA ATV, Recon model, purchased in 2021, never used, just
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.