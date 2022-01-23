Enrollment in the Watertown public schools’ adult education classes was booming when the Watertown Daily Times visited for a feature story and photo spread in February 1953. More than 650 students were enrolled in 34 classes, ranging from leather crafting and conversational Spanish to interior decoration. The most popular class was the machine shop course, where “men are trained to take their places in industry.”
The program got its start in the early 1930s when vocational director Harry J. Wilson organized two classes — one for “Americanization purposes” and the other a shop class. Over the years, adults interested in other classes could petition their idea to Mr. Wilson and, if at least 10 others were interested in that subject and a teacher available, it was added to the program. This was in keeping with state Education Department guidelines to offer classes geared to the needs and interests of the community. Any adult not already enrolled in a day school was eligible to attend the classes.
What I learned in physics class about home building was there is no home like a coulomb.
