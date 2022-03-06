Literacy education and a love of books has been found in the north country for generations. Take a peek at some literary activities of local libraries, schools and organizations.
From the archives: North country reads
North country reads
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- BLOTTER: Recent Watertown city police activity
- Raquette River Marathon to be held in Potsdam March 26
- College women’s basketball: North Country CC celebrates third straight trip to national tournament
- Hannibal students explore the Caribbean with cooking lesson, trip to the Dominican
- Fulton Block Builders visits Fulton Lions Club, receives $1,500 contribution
- Local civic-minded motorcycle riding club makes donations to food pantries and animal shelters
- Local students named to dean’s honor list at Cedarville University
- PROPERTY SALES
Most Popular
-
China buys up U.S. soybeans, corn as Ukraine war roils trade
-
High school boys hockey: Starpoint stuns Salmon River in double overtime in state quarterfinal
-
High school boys hockey: Suffern dominates Canton in state quarterfinal
-
Keeping roads clear of snow is a well-choreographed dance of municipal plows
-
Man severely burned in Watertown fire was childhood best friend of alleged arsonist
Classifieds
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Buying diamonds, gold, silver, all fine jewelry and watches, coins
- VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for
- The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE
- Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home
- Get DIRECTV! ONLY $69.99/month! 155 Channels & 1000s of Shows/Movies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.