In February 1955, the St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in Ogdensburg was entering its 65th year of service and was planning to observe an extraordinary milestone — graduating its thousandth nurse that spring. In observance of the milestone, Times staff photographer Robert E. Belcher visited the school to show the various activities of the student nurses and faculty.
From the archives: Nursing graduates
- By KELLY BURDICK
kburdick@wdt.net
-
- Updated
- 0
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Reds lose to Pirates despite tossing no-hitter
- Campus notes: Odett, Girardi claim season-ending top honors in lacrosse
- United Steelworkers reach tentative agreement with Arconic
- Watertown residents can weigh in on city’s proposed $56.5M budget Monday night
- Documentary on Potsdam toilet gardens coming to streaming services in August
- Carthage American Legion honors fifth grader who helped injured kayaker
- North Country Heart Challenge raises $135K
- Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District seeking executive chef
Most Popular
-
Renowned heart surgeon meets former patient at Clarkson University graduation
-
Meth, cocaine, heroin, molly seized after drug bust in Watertown
-
Neighbors describe two sides of Ogdensburg man charged in infant daughter’s death
-
PROPERTY SALES
-
Strategic placement: New Fort Drum museum meshes into the community
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- MITSUBISHI 2010 Eclipse Spyder Sport model convertible, w/subwoofers, new brakes
- HAY FOR Sale- Large Square Bales, Dry. 2nd Cutting $50/bale
- FOR SALE: Mini Goldens and WestiePoos. Vet checked. Health guaranteed.
- SHIBA INU PUPPIES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.