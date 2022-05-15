In February 1955, the St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in Ogdensburg was entering its 65th year of service and was planning to observe an extraordinary milestone — graduating its thousandth nurse that spring. In observance of the milestone, Times staff photographer Robert E. Belcher visited the school to show the various activities of the student nurses and faculty.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.