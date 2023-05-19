The north
10 years ago
May 19, 2013: Taps, a military bugle call played at dusk and funerals, rang out over Public Square on Saturday afternoon toward the end of a ceremony rededicating the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. It was restored at a cost of $98,000. Most of the money, about $75,000, came from a grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
25 years ago
May 19, 1998: Indian River student Frank Grand is the Athlete of the Week. He is the top thrower on the team and has set the school record, which he went on to beat again, and again. For him, technique is more important than brute strength.
50 years ago
May 19, 1973: Demolition work on the Arsenal Street-Coleman Avenue site of a proposed shopping center is expected to be started about June 15. Thirteen properties on the 21-acre plot are to be cleared by Justgold Properties, Yonkers, the key development company which acquired the site for an estimated $400,000. Each of the houses is to be vacated by the middle of next month.
75 years ago
May 19, 1948: The famous lilacs of George Staplin, Jr. of Mannsville are reaching the stage of full bloom and Mr. Staplin has extended his annual invitation to the public to visit the colorful display. Mr. Staplin’s collection is said to be the largest privately-owned one in the country. In the colorful display there are thousands of lilacs of about 120 varieties, ranging in color from white through cream, buff, pink orchid and crimson to almost blue-black and their soft fragrance fills the air in a wide area throughout the blooming season.
100 years ago
May 19, 1923: Mr. Frank M. Porter, for 35 years telegraph news operator in The Times office, today retires from active service and is pensioned by the Associated Press under the system which it inaugurated several years ago. The times regrets to see him leave the office where he has been so long. No man ever worked more conscientiously or to better purpose in a newspaper office. He has been on the wire in this office continuously since 1868 and has recorded every great news event that occurred in that extraordinary period of time.
125 years ago
May 19, 1898: Farm work in Jefferson county is well advanced for the time of year, farmers having had very favorable weather this spring for putting in their crops. There has been just rain enough to keep the ground in excellent condition and small grains are looking exceedingly well. Corn and potatoes are now being planted. It is probable that there will be some increase in the acreage of potatoes owing to the high prices which have prevailed for last season’s crop.
150 years ago
May 19, 1873: Henderson Harbor Correspondence of the Daily Times: The weather is softening. Farmers’ have nearly finished sowing. The water in the Harbor is two feet higher than last season. The pure waters of the Harbor are soiled with the nasty water from Black River at this season. Query — As the people here used this water for drinking, can they not collect damages of Black River?
The world
1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe’s rendition of “Happy Birthday”.
1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.
2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.
