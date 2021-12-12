It’s become a local holiday tradition. Since 1949, Carthage Elks Club 1762 has been hosting its Shoe Party for area youngsters, teaming with local businesses to provide a new pair of shoes and socks to each child.

Citing the ongoing pandemic and increased virus transmission in the county, the Elks recently announced the cancellation of the party for the second year in a row.

Until conditions allow for the gathering of Elks, children and community again, take a look back at the 1984 Shoe Party. The photos include Faye T. Kamide, owner of Faye’s Boot Shop in Carthage, who originally provided the shoes and who was one of four Elks who started the party 72 years ago.

From the archives:

Faye T. Kamide, left, and Eunice Snider, check over the boxes of sneakers which were given away during the Carthage Elks Club’s 35th annual children’s shoe party in December 1984.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster

