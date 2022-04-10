Take a break from preparing your 2021 taxes by taking a look back at local tax preparation through the years. In just a few decades we went from introducing bank electronic accounting machines to electronic tax filing via the internet.
From the archives: Tax time
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Malone fifth-grader to compete in national skicross championship
- Norfolk town justice describes training process for new justices
- Fort Drum squadron runs 1,323 miles to raise money for families of fallen
- PHOTO: Rainy reflection at Ogdensburg Public Library
- From the archives: Tax time
- Watertown man who allegedly stole car, robbed downstate bank, apprehended by NYPD
- Clarkson physical therapy student awarded Kafka-Phillips Memorial Scholarship
- SeaComm pays for 200 orders at Tim Hortons
Most Popular
-
Downtown clothing store moves to Salmon Run Mall
-
PHOTOS: ATVs take to Lewis County trails for 17th Snirt Run
-
Jerry Moore: Buffalo Bills stampede New York taxpayers
-
Times All-North boys basketball: Frontier League MVP Green adds to legacy of Sackets Harbor program
-
2021-22 Times All-North boys basketball team
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- BAILAGE- EXCELLENT quality, 1 & 2 cutting, approx 1400-1500 lbs/ea.
- SQUARE BALES- great for horses, cattle, sheep, Gouverneur location. $3.00/ea.
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- FOR SALE
- CLEAN FIREWOOD logs 28-32 face cords per load, local deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.