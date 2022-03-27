The following article appeared in The Times on March 25, 1972.
Ice hockey in Watertown is over for all practical purposes.
The weather has ordained the season is at its end.
What hockey remains this spring will be in Alexandria Bay, 30 miles away, on an indoor rink.
There is no such thing as an indoor or covered rink in Watertown.
Nearly all hockey in Watertown wasn’t played in Watertown this year, but on the Alexandria Bay rink.
One group to suffer from such limitations was the squirts. The squirts are boys, ages 9 and 10, who played under the banner of the Watertown Skating and Hockey Association and were sponsored by the Fireman’s Benevolent Association.
The program did not lack in enthusiasm on the kids’ part. There were 43 boys who participated as squirts.
The program did not lack in guidance. Charles Currier directed the group and was aided by five coaches, Bill Boulton, George LaFex, Jack McCarthy, Ron Player and Earl Stewart.
But lack of a rink severely curtailed all the efforts of the squirts.
The season started with practice in December. Practice in Watertown was hampered by winter’s quirky weather. All home games were played at Alexandria Bay.
The squirts’ season consisted of eight games, four at their home away from home and four away from home. They won one, lost six and tied one.
Lack of practice should be considered in that record.
Currier reports that there was a vast improvement over last year in this season’s play.
“They played good hockey and really enjoyed themselves.”
The skating and hockey group hopes for more improvement next year, namely a covered rink in Watertown.
The squirts hope so too.
