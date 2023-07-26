The north
10 years ago
July 26, 2013: Approximately 4,000 acres of timberland that were part of property owned by Newton Falls Fine Paper went on the auction block Thursday. Scotia Investments, the owner of the defunct paper mill, has been selling equipment from the plant and scrapping it for several months.
25 years ago
July 26, 1998: All military branches have a new range for learning wartime tactics and absorbing timeless principles of honor and integrity displayed by the Watertown soldier whose name it bears. Before scores of soldiers and civilians Saturday, Range 23 was officially opened and named the 1st Lt. Charles H. Herr Training Range, after one of the first Northern New York soldiers to die as a prisoner of war during World War II. Florida resident Edmund D. Herr, speaking on behalf of the Herr family, said the state-of-the-art, multi weapon range is a “magnificent” tribute to his brother, who was buried in Italy.
50 years ago
July 26, 1973: Thirteen Watertown teenagers will leave next week to spend three weeks in France with the Rotary Club Grand Exchange Program.
75 years ago
July 26, 1948: The sloop Grenadier, owned by James P. Lewis, vice commodore of the Clayton Yacht Club and sailed by Robert N. Bavier, Jr., associated editor of Yachting magazine, captured the fourth division championship at the L.Y.R.A. regatta at Clayton last week. It was crewed by Leon W. Quick, Jr., Col. Peter H. Remington, and Mortimer Antice of Rochester.
100 years ago
July 26, 1923: The difficulties experienced by postal employees in connection with mail addressed to Watertown, due to the fact that there are 12 Watertowns in the United States, are not experienced in mail addressed to Gouverneur, as there is but one Gouverneur.
125 years ago
July 26, 1898: The growing north side of Watertown is getting some needed attention at the hands of Supt. Phippin’s men. Mill Street is being graded and rolled, after which Cooper Street will be attended to.
150 years ago
July 26, 1873: Trouble about dinner at the Thousand Islands House Thursday seems to have arisen not from any lack of provisions, but for want of waiters, it being impossible to procure a sufficient number to accommodate the crowd.
