The north
10 years ago
June 7, 2013: Hey, you never know. That’s what retired cafeteria worker Joyce Wood, 74, thought when she decided to purchase what was only her second Powerball ticket in 15 years. Her impulse buy paid off. Mrs. Wood, of Hammond, won $2 million when she matched five of the six winning Powerball numbers last month.
25 years ago
June 7, 1998: Samaritan Keep Home is celebrating 25 years of providing care for the elderly and the disabled. The facility is observing its anniversary this month with a variety of activities for staff, residents and their families, and the community, spokesman Timothy A. Gleason said. The facility was built on the site of the former Henry Keep Home, a facility for the elderly that opened in 1883. Money to build the Henry Keep Home was provided by Emma Keep Schley, a native of Watertown who financed the project in memory of her late husband, Henry Keep. Mr. Keep was born in poverty, but because one of Watertown’s earliest financiers. He was one of the richest men in Jefferson County when he died in 1850. The Henry Keep Home was demolished in 1970 to make way for construction of the 272-bed Samaritan Keep Home.
50 years ago
June 7, 1973: Works in various media by five Northern New York artists are on display until June 14 at the Plaza office of the National Bank of Northern New York. The exhibit includes works by Gordon Dexter, Paul Sirianni, Therea Bisnaw, Margaret Tubolino, and Irene Kolton.
75 years ago
June 7, 1948: Richard K. Benson and Charles I. Ruderman, owners of Benson Flying Service, Inc, returned late Friday from New York where they went by plane earlier in the week to purchase a new Seabee amphibian. The new plane has been sold to James Weems, Groveton, Vt., a paper mill executive. It will be based at the municipal airport. Mr. Weems owns an island in the St. Lawrence River where he will spend the summer.
100 years ago
June 7, 1923: S. J. Lowell of Fredonia, N.Y., master of the national grange, is to come to Watertown to deliver the main address in connection with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Watertown grange which is to take place on June 23. The observance will be in the nature of an outing and will be held at the city park.
125 years ago
June 7, 1898: Found the stolen horse. But the rascal who stole it had gone with another. The Gouverneur liveryman recovers his property and a Houndsfield farmer is now the victim. Through the act of Constable Peter A. Ward, the horse that a Gouverneur dispatch yesterday described as being stolen from the village last Thursday morning is now in the possession of its rightful owner, but the thief who stole the mare is still at large, and has another animal in his possession.
150 years ago
June 7, 1873: Good record — Oscar Merrill, a member of the Watertown High School, answered 93 per cent of all the questions in the last Regents’ Examination.
The world
1906 – Cunard Line’s RMS Lusitania is launched from the John Brown Shipyard, Glasgow (Clydebank), Scotland.
1938 – The Douglas DC-4E makes its first test flight.
1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.
1975 – Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.
1977 – Five hundred million people watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II begin on television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.