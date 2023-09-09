The north
10 years ago
Sept. 9, 2013: Farmers say a wealth of rain and sunshine this summer has corn, hay and soybean fields across Jefferson County primed for an outstanding Harvest. Some cornstalks, for example, stand 12 feet tall at Fairlawn Farms on Route 289 in Ellisburg. Similar lush farmland is a common sight across the southern half of the country, said Albert M. Gehrke, who co-owns the farm with his son Eric C. The cash-crop farmer expects to harvest higher-than-average yields from 650 acres of grain corn planted in May and 250 acres of soybeans planted in early June.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 1998: Jordan R. Butler, 4, got help starting on the big bike with a push from Douglas J. Weaver II, 7, in front of their Canton-Pyrites Road home in Canton Tuesday. This was Jordan’s first day on the big bike, he had mastered riding a smaller bicycle. Jordan is the son of Richard C. Butler. Douglas is the son of Ona Cota.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1973: Employees of Sears, Roebuck and Co. and their guests were treated to a dinner dance at the Partridge Berry Inn honoring the 25th anniversary of the Sears store locating on Arsenal Street. The company first opened a store in 1935 in the Chamber of Commerce building on Public Square, and on Sept. 23, 1948 had its grand opening at 250 Arsenal St. Recognition as given at the dinner to employees who have been with the company 25 years or more. They include Miss Vera Bedore, Tony Belden, Gordon Beyers, Clyde Comins, Larry Brockway, George Grappotte, Charles Smith, Harry Spicer, Stanley Kozlowski, Frank Collella and John Leonard.
75 years ago
Sept. 9, 1948: Under a careful collection and arrangement of Mrs. Frank G. Taylor, Mrs. Howard Maxon, and Miss Mildred McAvoy, Brownville, a fine display of War of 1812 period antiques and relics, including some belonging to the late Maj. Gen. Jacob Brown, was opened for public inspection today at the General Brown mansion, Brownville.
100 years ago
Sept. 9, 1923: A typhoid epidemic is feared spreading in Japan in the wake of an earthquake which claimed the lives of at least 60,000 persons. Subscriptions to the Japanese relief fund being collected by the American Red Cross in Watertown and Jefferson County today totaled well over the $1,000 mark, with every indication that by the middle of the week the full quota assigned to the city and county would be met.
125 years ago
Sept. 9, 1898: Something rarely seen in this part of the country is a banana tree in bloom. Florist W.R. Skeels now has a banana tree in his greenhouse on which a fine blossom is opening.
150 years ago
Sept. 9, 1873: Tom Thumb and wife, Commodore Nutt, and Minnie Warren will visit this city Sept. 22 and give two entertainments on Washington Hill. The distinguished little party has just returned from a three years; tour around the world, and have appeared before the highest potentates of the Old World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.