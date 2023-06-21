The north
10 years ago
June 21, 2013: Restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations west of Fort Drum used to cash in on military and civilian traffic along the commuters’ route — workers buying breakfast in the morning, for example, and soldiers stopping for beer, cigarettes and lottery tickets after work. But since December, when Interstate 781 opened, commuters can exit the post’s main gate directly onto the Fort Drum connector, avoiding traffic lights to get home faster. The diversion of traffic to the new 4.8-mile highway linking the post to I-81 continues to increase, according to the state Department of Transportation. And as it does, businesses along routes 11 and 341 have been left in the dust.
25 years ago
June 21, 1998: Copenhagen second-graders have a new sense of internationalism after a math exercise resulted in connections with counterparts in Canada. All 58 second-graders kept track of the school days in their three classes, then released 100 helium-filled balloons on the 100th day of school, Feb. 23. Each balloon carried a laminated card with the sender’s grade level and school’s address. Responses to the balloons have come from Canton, Chateauguay, East Dickinson and Burke in Northern New York, and from three sites in Canada, all in the province of Quebec.
50 years ago
June 21, 1973: Two northern New York girls have been accepted as contestants in the Miss New York Teen Ager Pageant to be held in Rochester July 20 and 21 at the Downtown Holiday Inn. The contestants are Jo Anne Hill, 15, West Main St., Hermon, a student at Hermon-DeKalb Central School and Louann Dawn Oelschlager, 15, a student at Knox Memorial Central School. The reigning Miss New York State Teen Ager is Sally Jean Burnham, 18, of Clayton.
75 years ago
June 21, 1948: A new painting by Frederic Remington, “The Last March,” has been purchased by the Remington Art Memorial and is now on display here. The painting shows a horse with a calvary pack walking over snow covered plains in moonlight, surrounded by three wolves. It formerly belonged to Senator Mark Hanna of Ohio.
100 years ago
June 21, 1923: An effort is being made to bring some city children to Potsdam this summer in co-operation with the Fresh Air fund of the New York Tribune. It is proposed to bring the little folks to northern New York July 21 for two weeks or longer. Various communities throughout this region have been asked to co-operate. Mrs. A.L. Lockwood is chairman for this vicinity.
125 years ago
June 21, 1898: The strawberry season has reached its height. The receipts of Jefferson county berries today were the largest of any day this season and probably the heaviest of any day in the history of the Watertown market. Calen & Co. received 15,060 quarts from Chestnut Ride last night and this morning and expect more late this afternoon. Over 20,000 Jefferson County berries received today.
150 years ago
June 21, 1873: The kid glove factory at Boonville is reported a success. Last week sixty dozen kid gloves were turned out. More help is to be employed for, with the present number of workmen, the demand for gloves exceeds the supply. If such a factory can flourish at Boonville, why not at Watertown?
The world
1901–present
1915 – The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its decision in Guinn v. United States 238 US 347 1915, striking down Oklahoma grandfather clause legislation which had the effect of denying the right to vote to blacks.
1957 – Ellen Fairclough is sworn in as Canada’s first female Cabinet Minister.
1963 – Cardinal Giovanni Battista Montini is elected as Pope Paul VI.
1989 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397, that American flag-burning is a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.
2004 – SpaceShipOne becomes the first privately funded spaceplane to achieve spaceflight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.