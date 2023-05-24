The north
10 years ago
May 24, 2013: Ethanol is a renewable energy source that produces less air pollution than pure gasoline, But to a man who starts a lawn mower on a hot afternoon to be greeted by the abrasive sound of a failing engine, it’s a source of irritation. Ethanol-free gasoline has made a strong comeback at gas stations in the north country, however, with Nice N Easy recently joining Fastrac Markets and many marinas by offering the premium fuel at its pumps. The more pricey ethanol-free variety has become niche fuel for owners of lawn mowers, snowblowers, dirt bikes and power boats that have small engines that can be harmed by ethanol.
25 years ago
May 24, 1998: Chaumont residents will have a new park beginning Monday. A memorial flag-raising ceremony and performance by the Lyme Central School band at noon will coincide with the opening of the Memorial Park on Main Street next to the post office. Former Lyme Supervisor Allen E. Strasser, who helped to fund the facility, will attend the ceremony and help unveil a monument. The park pays tribute to notable citizens throughout the community and celebrates the area’s French heritage.
50 years ago
May 24, 1973: A westbound ship was observed traveling too fast for the high water 7 miles west of Ogdensburg and was reported to the Coast Guard station at Alexandria Bay on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies said Paul Wood, Heuvelton, George Nugent, Ogdensburg; Leonard Cobb, Ogdensburg, and James Brown, Ogdensburg; saw the ship which left 6-and 7-foot waves. The waves slammed into camp porches and dock areas. A 13-foot aluminium boat belonging to Mr. Cobb was hurled through the air and hit the Nugent camp next door, a distance of 10 to 12 feet.
75 years ago
May 24, 1948: Burglars who forced their way into feed mills at Clayton and Depauville, during the night Friday and battered safe fronts in an effort to open the doors, were unsuccessful because they could not get the doors open. Burglars smashed the combinations and handles form the safes at the Briggs Feed Mill, Clayton and the Garnet A. Strader feed mill and store, Depeauville. There was $1,000 in cash in one of the safes and $500 in the cash in the other. The money and other valuables in the safes were found undisturbed after investigators were able to get the doors opened.
100 years ago
May 24, 1923: A Canadian listed as John Doe, who made an illegal entry into the United States a year ago, was deported to Canada, only to return and be re-arrested, was sent back across the line yesterday afternoon. Doe was discovered working at a farm in Antwerp, and although farm labor is scarce, Uncle Sam considered it more important the man with the famous name should go back to Canada.
125 years ago
May 24, 1898: The Chaumont Darying Co’s factory opened recently, with A.A. Daniels as maker. The milk from 250 to 300 cows will be made up. Charles Combs, who served the factory so well as salesman last year, will again represent the factory and, of course make good sales at satisfactory prices.
150 years ago
May 24, 1873: Many of our citizens will be pleased to learn that Miss Ella M. Baker, the accomplished music teacher, has taken up her residence at No. 7 Academy street, where she is prepared to receive pupils for lessons in music on the piano. Miss baker brings the highest testimonials from the West, where she has been engaged in teaching music for some time past. Her terms are reasonable, and her method of imparting instruction entirely successful.
The world
1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.
1961 – American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, for “disturbing the peace” after disembarking from their bus.
1962 – Project Mercury: American astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits the Earth three times in the Aurora 7 space capsule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.