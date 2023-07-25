The north
10 years ago
July 25, 2013: Work is expected to begin soon on Christ Episcopal Church in Sackets Harbor, following years of fundraising and state support that have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. The first part of the development project, which features repairs to the building’s roof trusses and framing, along with renovations to its bell tower, is expected to start within the next few days.
25 years ago
July 25, 1998: Applebees’ hopes to join the Arsenal Street neighborhood Oct. 19. Hiring for Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar under construction in the Price Chopper plaza, will begin during the second week in September and the restaurant is aiming for an Oct. 19 opening.
50 years ago
July 25, 1973: Bart S. Bonner has purchased a home an and acreage located on the Parish Road in the Town of Pamelia. Mr. Bonner plans to develop the property as a trailer court and rural living development.
75 years ago
July 25, 1948: Jim Singer of Potsdam, formerly of Richmond, Mich., has joined the village police department force and started in on his new duties as special patrolman yesterday. Patrolman Singer is a junior student at Clarkson college where he is majoring in mechanical engineering. A veteran of World War II, he served in the coast guard prior to enlisting in military service, he attended Michigan State for one year. Patrolman Singer, his wife, the former Elizabeth Bercin of Armada, Mich., and their 19-monts-old son Jeffery Allen, make their home at the Veterans’ housing project in Clarkson avenue.
100 years ago
July 25, 1923: The Thousand Island summer colony is waiting anxiously and expectantly for the arrival of the 11th Earl of Northesk and his bride, the former Jessica Brown of the Follies chorus.
125 years ago
July 25, 1898: The R.W.& O. railroad carried over 1,500 people to the Thousand Islands yesterday.
150 years ago
July 25, 1873: Food is said to be getting scarce at Alexandria Bay.
The world
1908 – Ajinomoto is founded. Kikunae Ikeda of the Tokyo Imperial University discovers that a key ingredient in kombu soup stock is monosodium glutamate (MSG), and patents a process for manufacturing it.
1909 – Louis Blériot makes the first flight across the English Channel in a heavier-than-air machine from Calais to Dover, England, United Kingdom in 37 minutes.
1917 – Sir Robert Borden introduces the first income tax in Canada as a “temporary” measure (lowest bracket is 4% and highest is 25%).
1946 – The Crossroads Baker device is the first underwater nuclear weapon test.
1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.
2010 – WikiLeaks publishes classified documents about the War in Afghanistan, one of the largest leaks in U.S. military history.
